The Best Places To Shop For Vintage & Pre-Loved Clothes

Singulier has a great offering of sophisticated pre-loved pieces with an international mindset. Photo / Supplied

Old clothes are the new clothes. With the rise of fast fashion having an irreversible effect on the planet, coming home with pre-loved ensembles is one sustainable practice when it comes to shopping. Keep your carbon footprint top of mind in your closet with these persistently good treasure troves.

Tatty's

Undoubtedly familiar to many Auckland locals, this pre-loved store has an ever-growing and rotating mix of New Zealand designers and beyond. Drop off your old pieces and they will sell on your behalf. Tatty's is now in three central locations: Ponsonby (its flagship, and a small store on the other end of Ponsonby Road) and High street in the CBD. Unique and standout pieces are also available on their website.Tattys.co.nz

Painted Bird

With a beautifully curated collection of one-of-a-kind pieces, Painted Bird is a delightful outlet for all your vintage needs. A stunning collection of dresses, jackets, and beyond can be found on their website. Paintedbird.nz

Scotties Recycle

Alongside their designer frocks and such is a 'recycle' initiative where Scotties sell on behalf a selection of pre-loved items from brands the store stocks and other fabulous designer goods. Pick up a piece you missed out on or discover a great item you never knew you needed until now. Scottiesboutique.co.nz

Riel

Re-worked secondhand and vintage finds are what you will find at Riel Store. Updated with trend-focussed designs such as oversized shirts with cut-outs and shapeful elements to men's blazers made into a two-piece cropped blazer and mini skirt combo or a dress. Having a recent sell-out collection with Wixii, this brand has got to be on your radar. Riel-store.com

Go Jo Recycled Store

An absolute treasure trove of retro and vintage clothing goods and accessories can be found here. Often a go-to for film and costume buyers due to their range of legitimate 60s-, 70s-, and 80s-era pieces. Alongside a private collection, there are so many hidden gems up for grabs. Gojorecycledstore.co.nz

Wixii Vintage

A small hand-picked selection of vintage picks sit amongst the divine Wixii brand in their Ponsonby store and also online. Their 'drops' of vintage are almost always a sell-out event. If delicate yet sophisticated pre-loved garments sound like you then look no further. Wixii.co.nz

Crushes

Female-founded and run, humble store Crushes, located on Karangahape Road, is home to a selection of funky vintage and secondhand finds. They take the hard work out of thrift store browsing with their carefully curated collections. Often featured first on Instagram stories, there is always a growing selection in the shop and online. Crushes.co.nz

The RealReal

If you're after a piece by a designer working for a fashion house at a specific time, the one-stop shop for designer vintage and pre-loved finds is The RealReal. Brands such as Prada, Chanel, Hermes, Dior, old Celine, and more are available at a much more affordable price than buying new. Quality checking is done prior to receiving your item so you know what you're investing in is genuine. Therealreal.com

Hunters & Collectors

This Wellington establishment has been a much-loved treasure for many years. Discover pre-loved brands such as Vivienne Westwood, Margiela, Gaultier, and Issey Miyake to name a few. Select pieces are available to view on their website but the store is the main event and a must-visit in the capital city. Huntersandcollectors.net.nz

Vestiaire Collective

This platform has popular re-sale of brands such as Christopher Esber, Marni, and Paris Georgia alongside the heritage designer brand houses. The ability to offer sellers a price is a great feature of their website if a piece is slightly out of reach. Vestiairecollective.com

Singulier

This Canadian outlet has a small hand-picked selection of vintage pieces, great for an insight into what trends or items are available on the other side of the world without the cost of a plane ticket. Singuliermtl.com

Waves Vintage

Showcasing a unique offering in Tamaki Makaurau and beyond, Waves also travel to events that align with their sustainable values, such as Splore festival. They also hold physical pop-ups around the city and in other locations, so keep an eye out when they will be coming to a town near you. Wavesvintage.com

Hunting Ground Store

A range of 90s-inspired athleisure and streetwear to be found here, with a broad range of womenswear and menswear styles available too. Consciously aware, owners Sian and Tina also up-cycle pieces to be loved again rather than binned. Huntinggroundstore.com

Dove Hospice

Support a very good cause while also acquiring some stellar goods at fantastic prices. An array of vintage homeware goods along with pre-loved clothing can be found in their stand-alone stores or website. Dovehospice.com

Vintage Hustle

Handpicked pre-loved garments with an eclectic yet classic vibe are what Vintage Hustle has to offer. Regular drops on their Instagram are coveted, with eager shoppers keen to secure those special one-of-a-kind garments. Vintagehustle.co.nz