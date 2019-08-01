5 Boot Trends To Try This Winter, From Combat To Cowboy

A good pair of boots can be a lifetime investment, or a fun way to dip a toe into a current trend.

The fashion world may be looking at collections for spring and summer but there's a way to go yet until the winter season ends, so choose from these boot styles to keep feet protected on cold mornings and nights.

OLD TOWN ROAD

The infinitely meme-able yee-haw fashion trend is here for awhile yet and even if a cowboy hat is too much for you to consider, a Western boot can cater to both the maximalist and the more pared back among us.

The trend is seen by many as a symbol of the relentless Americana that permeates modern culture, along with all its associated political connotations.

A shoe can be just a shoe, however, and the practical appeal of this style of boot is strong.

Channel Patricia Arquette in cult 1993 film True Romance. Photo / Supplied

A leather ankle boot with a harness-strap is a chic and versatile way to nod to the trend, and will pair well with most garments.

A full-on pair of calf-height cowboy boots looks especially great peeking out from under dresses or skirts (with tights for winter), and even over a pair of tailored trousers. A lower-cut boot style sits nicely under relaxed jeans.

Come summer, why not try with shorts? The options are endless — just think of them as a new staple.

Above, clockwise from left: Elena Iachi boots $654. Golden Goose boots, $1046, from Matches Fashion. Roc Boots Australia Boots, $260, from The Iconic. La Tribe boots, $359, from Superette.

Photos / Getty Images / Supplied. Far right: Alexander McQueen fall 2019

CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER

Another practical yet stylish boot, the combat or military version is a favourite for its timeless appeal and versatility.

Seen recently on the runway at Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta fall 2019, plus on the feet of editors and influencers documented by street-style photographers, this style can add grounded cool to a feminine dress and works with jeans, or even a suit.

Dr. Martens are obviously the classic option and are still very much a great choice. If you’re after something sleeker there are plenty of styles with a slimmer silhouette that sit more snugly on the foot and ankle.

Those who like a bit of extra height will find this style works just as well with a platform or heel.

Above: Dr. Martens boots, $349.99, from Platypus. Senso boots $343. McQ by Alexander McQueen boots, $990, from Scarpa.

Photos / Getty Images / Supplied. Far right: Celine fall 2019

SLICK SLOUCHER

One of the biggest boot trends of the season is a slouch-style that is cut wide on the calf and sits just under the knee.

Seen at countless fall 2019 shows, including Gabriela Hearst, Emilio Pucci and Escada, it's a modern take on a Cossack boot with 1970s swagger, and it's giving the ankle boot a run for its money.

One of the most popular ways to wear the style is layered under a midi dress or skirt, with the hem of the skirt overlapping the top of the boot — take a note from Erdem's book and choose a printed boot to clash with a printed coat or skirt for pattern play.

There are many great slouchy options with a mid or low heel. The style looks chic layered over trousers or jeans, and is a good choice for bad weather.

Above: Rubi boots, $60, from Cotton On. Chaos & Harmony boots $264. Rebe boots $1295.

Photos / Getty Images / Supplied

TEXTURAL TOE TAPPER

Boots don't have to be black or brown leather — today's options span all sorts of fun patterns and textures. Snake print is undoubtedly the print of the past few seasons, with new takes still cropping up from both high-street and high-end brands.

Many are using a croc-effect embossed leather. Velvet, patent and embellished styles are also making appearances.

The appeal of these styles is they're a great statement for day or night and, depending on which you choose, could also be a good workwear option — especially in snake or croc print.

Above: Mi Piaci snake print boots $320. Mi Piaci suede texture boots $380. Paris Texas croc boots, $841, from Farfetch.

Photos / Getty Images / Supplied

AFTER DARK

Dressing up needn't just involve a pair of high-heeled sandals or pumps — keep your toes cosy at night with chic boots that also add a touch of glamour to your ensemble.

A pair of boots like this can serve to spruce up jeans when worn with a smart jacket; try a metallic pair or even something glittery.

Black boots can be just as dressy for night, but make sure they've had a good polish and opt for something sleek rather than a chunky style.

Above: Zara lace-up boots $199. Kathryn Wilson glitter boots $150. Topshop boots $152.