Classical Studies: Clothes To Softly Tie, Wrap & Cascade Across Your Body

The eternal influence of Hellenic-inspired draping in fashion never ceases to provide designers with ample inspiration

Photo / Nicole Brannen
Monday Sept. 27, 2021

The Odyssey
A mix of sensual fabrics makes Grecian-inspired dressing a fine art. Lace and silks combine for a desirable template for special occasion dressing. Kate Sylvester top $229. Camilla and Marc dress $780. Meadowlark necklace $655.

Form & Function
As one of myriad local labels focusing on a made-to-order model, designer Frances Lowe of Loclaire is steadfast in her desire for well-made garments that stand the test of time. An elegant top with fluted sleeves pairs with languid trousers and sandals for a fail-safe look that will take you through the height of summer. It’s layered over a delicate top from another rising made-to-order label, Oosterom. Loclaire top $249 and pants $299. Oosterom lace T-shirt $199. Meadowlark X Babelogue necklace $2995. Meadowlark earrings $549. Jasmin Sparrow bangles (worn throughout) $749 (silver) and $799 (gold). YY by Yuul Yie shoes approx. $510.

Sculpture Class
Deceptively simple, the dichotomy of construction and fluidity makes this Florence & Fortitude full skirt special. Worn with sandals and an asymmetric knit top, the standout garment segues easily into after-five dressing with the swift addition of some formal shoes. Oosterom knit top $159. Florence & Fortitude longsleeve lace top $390 and skirt $1290.

Pure Intent
The power and brilliance of a crisp white dress makes it a wardrobe staple. Playing with pleating details, a defined waistband accentuates the drama of a full skirt and V-neck. Esse dress, approx. $695. Wixii top (worn under) $225. Caitlin Crisp blouse (draped around arms) $350. Madre Natura shirt (worn as belt), approx $338. Silk & Steel rings, from $289 each. Chanel sandals, approx. $2499.

Siren’s Call
A dramatic landscape calls for an equally impressive ensemble. This fringed sarong, rendered in wool, is an unexpected take on a wrap skirt silhouette, created by Australian designer Christopher Esber. Christopher Esber top approx. $570 and skirt approx. $835. Rei Hamon Art x Wixii top $245. Jasmin Sparrow collars $995 (silver) and $1149 (gold).

The Birth of Venus
Billowing and brilliant, a voluminous dress is an easy solution for any occasion. This Layplan staple has all the characteristics of a Grecian myth — drama, beauty and escapism. The label’s made-to-order dresses are designed and constructed by friends Talia Soloa and Lavinia Ilolahia in their studios in Porirua and Tamaki Makaurau. Layplan dress $590. Chanel sandals, approx. $2499.

Shoulder Play
Asymmetrical lines are distinctive elements of classical draping; this off-the-shoulder dress is a seductive proposition that effortlessly combines elegance and strength in one standout piece. Paris Georgia dress $345. Meadowlark earrings $549. Hera Saabi cuff $990 and rings $390 each.

Gather Round
The beauty of draping is its 360-degree appeal — all angles are thoughtfully covered and swathed for maximum impact. Kate Sylvester top $359. Gloria skirt $340. Jasmin Sparrow belt (worn as necklace) $1495.

Line Work
Local fashion doyenne Elisabeth Findlay’s Greek heritage has played a part in defining the DNA of one of Aotearoa’s most beloved fashion labels. This season, volume and draping combine once again with her expert choice in textiles. A striped halter top is given plenty of drama with voluminous sleeves and exposed midriff. Zambesi top $595. Arnsdorf skirt, approx. $475. Meadowlark earrings $735. Hera Saabi rings $390 each.

Shade & Tone
Soft palette draping comes to play with Arnsdorf’s apricot dress styled sideways and wrapped in a blossom-hued Odekake robe from Wellington label Otsu — a look that encourages you to flex your own styling muscle with artful draping and considered layers. Arnsdorf dress, approx. $623. Wixii bra $245. Otsu robe $414. Meadowlark X Babelogue necklace $2995. Hera Saabi rings $390 each.

Bohemian Rhapsody
Our heroine Izzi takes on the romance of this floaty dress, its corset detail worn with the perfect amount of nonchalance; slightly undone and tied skew-whiff for added interest. Alemais dress, approx. $830. 

Photographer / Nicole Brannen. Fashion editor / Chloe Hill. Model / Izzi Zigan from Super Management. Hair / Michael Beel. Makeup / Alana James

Location / Makara Beach and Te Awa Kairangi

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Five

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Photographer Harry Culy On Focus, Fiction & The Illusiveness Of Good Pictures

The Wellington-based photographer shares the photos he's lensed and the lessons he's learnt

Same-Same But Different: Style Solutions For A Shared Wardrobe

Couple Ruby Higgins, model and student, and musician Jimmy Mac share their devotion to clothes that encourage a united front. P...

The Dreams & Aspirations Of Northland's Next Generation

New York-based creative Thistle Brown returns to his childhood home in Te Tai Tokerau with Sam Te Kani on a journey to document...

Photo Essay: Five Photographers On The Idea Of Masculinity Today

What does the social construct of ‘masculinity’ mean in 2021? Five photographers break it down through their creative and perso...

LOCKDOWN READS

More Fashion

The Girl With The Diamond Earrings: What Emma Raducanu's Deal With Tiffany Means

Watch: Burberry's Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Taps Into Our Animal Instincts

Classical Studies: Clothes To Softly Tie, Wrap & Cascade Across Your Body

The Dreamy Drop Earrings To Add To Your Jewellery Box Now

15 Looks From London Fashion Week That Brought The Drama

Artist Claudia Kogachi's Cameo For Ruby Is A Love Letter To Blue

New York Fashion Week, The Met Gala & The Stunning Pursuit Of Identity

22 Looks From New York Fashion Week That Made Us Swoon
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter