Retail News: Cos, Everyone's Favourite Minimalist Clothing Label, Is Coming To NZ

No longer will we need to travel overseas for a top-up of design-led wardrobe staples from Cos — the London-based brand has just confirmed it will be opening a store in Auckland in 2020.

First launching in the UK in 2007 as part of the H&M group, Cos has since expanded to the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the United States and opened its first Australian store in 2014.

While Cos has a slightly higher price point than other high street brands, this is reflected in its functional yet artful, timeless and high-quality pieces.

With its preference for natural fabrics like wool, cotton and silk, and often draped or oversized silhouettes, Cos is sure to be an immensely popular addition to our growing retail landscape.

