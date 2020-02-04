Date Night Outfits Inspired By The Spring 2020 Haute Couture Shows

The recent Haute Couture shows in Paris brought with them the usual flurry of breathtaking gowns and impeccable craftsmanship. An unexpected takeaway, however, is the amount of inspiration one can garner for real-life outfits too — specifically for Valentine’s Day, or any date night.

Take the below look from Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring 2020 show for example: while the white silk shirt is possibly a tad lower cut than one would usually descend to, consider the juxtaposition of its softness overlaid with the structure of the jacket, and the echoing fluidity of a pair of silky trousers. Dressing up can certainly involve an actual dress, but it doesn’t have to.

When it comes to garnering outfit inspiration from the runways, you don't always need to think literally. Sometimes a certain colour palette or styling trick will be enough to unlock a whole new way to wear something you already have, or give you an idea for something you'd like to buy.

SCHIAPARELLI HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020

Photos / Supplied

1. 7 For All Mankind blouse, $325.30, from Nordstrom. 2. Vintage Gerard Yosca earrings, $689, from Love & Object. 3. Harris Tapper blazer $599. 4. Harris Tapper trousers $479.

CHRISTIAN DIOR HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020

Photos / Supplied

1. Wynn Hamlyn top $380. 2. Vintage skirt, $33.82, from Etsy. 3. Lovisa gold fabric pearl headband $50. 4. Windsor Smith lace up sandals, $180, from Smith & Caughey's. 5. Meadowlark amulet love earrings, from $345.

CHANEL HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020

Photos / Supplied

1. Gregory silk organza dress $599. 2. Darner floral mesh socks $58. 3. Mi Piaci loafers $260. Available mid-February. 4. Zoe & Morgan sterling silver topaz earrings $175.

VALENTINO HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020

Photos / Supplied

1. Ruby dress $249. 2. Giorgio Armani lip magnet lipstick in shade 403, $64, from Smith & Caughey's. 3. Brie Leon chain necklace $169. 4. Toni Bianco shoes, $200, from David Jones.

GIVENCHY HAUTE COUTURE SPRING 2020

Photos / Supplied

1. Zara dress $99. 2. Glassons headband $9. 3. Mi Piaci boots $360. Available mid-February. 4. Birkenstock sandals $200.