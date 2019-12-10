Enter Holiday Mode With Outfits For Every Summer Occasion

It’s time to turn your out-of-office emails on, and get into holiday mode. Embrace the great outdoors in a wardrobe of artful prints, chic swimwear and languid day dresses for every summer occasion

By Dan Ahwa
Ricochet top $199. Kowtow swimsuit $269. Mother of Pearl necklace stylist’s own. Karen Walker 9ct gold beetle sleepers $1039 and 9ct gold acorn sleepers $669. Photo / Mara Sommer
Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019

Photo / Mara Sommer

CLASSICAL STUDIES
’Tis the season to clash prints — the more artful and bold the prints, the better. Work with complementary tones but more importantly, have fun.

Penny Sage top $240. Mardee skirt $222. Gucci earrings and bag (POA). Wallace Rose 14ct gold and onyx disc pendant $159.

Photo / Mara Sommer

COSTA DEL SOL
A summer pro tip? Consider a quick-drying swimsuit that works overtime from sea to land with the swift addition of a skirt. ideal for day trips to the market or perhaps an alfresco lunch.

Piha one piece swimsuit $85. Kate Sylvester skirt $379. H&M straw hat $40. Hannahs sandals $150. Karen Walker 9ct gold beetle sleepers $1039 and 9ct gold acorn sleepers $669.

Photo / Mara Sommer

DAYDREAM BELIEVER
Short and sweet is the order of the day. Try mixing a whimsical top with casual shorts for the perfect playful disposition that’s just right for the season.

Paris Georgia bodice $592. Ingrid Starnes shorts $259. Mi Piaci heels $240. Wallace Rose 14ct gold and onyx disc pendant $159. Karen Walker 9ct gold beetle sleepers $1039 and 9ct gold acorn sleepers $669.

Photo / Mara Sommer

PURE SHORES
For an evening stroll, a lightweight cardigan will do the trick.

Kate Sylvester cardigan $279. Mardell skirt $249. Piha bikini top $60. Wallace Rose 14ct gold and onyx disc pendant $159 and mother-of-pearl pendant $179. By Far x Paris Georgia bag $964. Karen Walker 9ct gold beetle sleepers $1039 and 9ct gold acorn sleepers $669.

Photo / Mara Sommer

GARDEN ESTATE
Take a stroll in an elegant day dress that skims the shins, perfect for festive outdoor events.

Prada dress $4865. Gucci heels $1350. Kate Sylvester hat $99. Karen Walker 9ct gold beetle sleepers $1039 and 9ct gold acorn sleepers $669.

Photo / Mara Sommer

INTO THE BLUE
Bright, brilliant blue will never date. Teamed with crisp white, it’s a refreshing way to stay cool and collected.

Kowtow swimsuit $269. Gregory skirt $379. Mungo towel, $85, from Everyday Needs. Hannahs sandals $150. Wallace Rose 14ct gold and onyx disc pendant $159 and and mother-of-pearl pendant $179. Karen Walker 9ct gold beetle sleepers $1039 and 9ct gold acorn sleepers $669.

Photo / Mara Sommer

WORLD TOUR
Summertime mid-century shapes like an open-collared shirt and classic pencil skirt provides a tidy and casual template for a polished summer outfit.

Wallace Rose shirt $389. Juliette Hogan skirt $429. Miu Miu sunglasses, $500, from Sunglass Hut. Wallace Rose 14ct gold and onyx disc pendant $159.

Model / Nikki Crear from N Model Management. Hair and make-up / Louise Rae using Bobbi Brown. Photographer’s assistant / Josh Szeto. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson.

STOCKISTS: Everyday-needs.com; Gregory.net.nz; Gucci.com; Hannahs.co.nz; H&M 0800 406 700; Ingridstarnes.com; Juliettehogan.com; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.co.nz; Kowtowclothing.com, Mardell.co.nz; Mipiaci.co.nz; Pennysage.com; Prada (09) 366 7121; Parisgeorgiastore.com; Pihaswimwear.com, Ricochet.co.nz; Sunglasshut.com; Wallacerose.co.nz.

