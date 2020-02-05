Harman Grubisa Closes Its Doors - We Look Back On The Label's Best Moments

Sophisticated and powerful, Harman Grubisa's designs have made a lasting impact on the local fashion industry

By Dan Ahwa
Jessica Grubisa and Madeleine Harman photographed for Viva 2016. Photo / Guy Coombes
Thursday Feb. 6, 2020

Much loved award-winning Auckland-based womenswear label Harman Grubisa has decided to close its doors, as designers Madeleine Harman and Jessica Grubisa focus on the next chapter ahead.

The label, worn by the likes of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Lorde and influential fashion editor Caroline Issa, garnered a cult following for its sophisticated take on fashion — crisply tailored suiting, languid blouses and cocktail dresses became signature wardrobe pieces for multi-faceted women who wanted to look and feel equally powerful and glamorous.

We take a look at some of our favourite moments:

Madeleine and Jessica presenting their collection with Viva at Odettes in 2016. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

2014

The Duo Behind New Zealand's Hottest Label Share Their Favourite Things

2015

Taking Selfies With Jessica Grubisa

Viva Sessions: Harman Grubisa On The Runway

Harman Grubisa Open Ponsonby Store

Watch The Harman Grubisa NZFW Show

Every Look From The Harman Grubisa Show At NZFW

Show Report: Harman Grubisa NZFW 2015

2016

Harman Grubisa Is The Mercedes Benz Presents Designer

Watch The Harman Grubisa Show At NZFW

Watch Harman Grubisa's Road To Success With Mercedes-Benz

Every Look From The Harman Grubisa Show At NZFW

Watch Behind The Scenes Make Up At Harman Grubisa NZFW

Party People: Front Row With Harman Grubisa At Odettes

With fellow Kiwi designer Blair Archibald at the Woolmark Regional Prize Awards in Sydney, 2017. Photo / Supplied

2017

Travel Diary: Harman Grubisa Shoot New Campaign In New York

Lunch With Mercedes-Benz and Harman Grubisa

Harman Grubisa Nominated For International Woolmark Prize

Kiwi's Win Big At International Woolmark Prize

2018

Travel Diary: Harman Grubisa In Florence

Jacinda Ardern Wears Harman Grubisa For Vogue Debut

Girl about Town: Designer Jessica Grubisa's Hoedown Themed 30th Birthday

 

Harman Grubisa Take Manhattan for Their New Campaign Shoot

New York City provides the backdrop for Harman Grubisa's latest campaign. Here, co-designer Jessica Grubisa shares her visual d...

Watch: Harman Grubisa Opens NZFW 2016

New Zealand Fashion Week kicks off with a show from Mercedes-Benz Presents Harman Grubisa

Celebrating Mums with Harman Grubisa

The New Zealand fashion label is celebrating inherited style

Party People: Harman Grubisa at NZFW

See who was at the debut show from this promising brand

