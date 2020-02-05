Harman Grubisa Closes Its Doors - We Look Back On The Label's Best Moments
Sophisticated and powerful, Harman Grubisa's designs have made a lasting impact on the local fashion industry
Much loved award-winning Auckland-based womenswear label Harman Grubisa has decided to close its doors, as designers Madeleine Harman and Jessica Grubisa focus on the next chapter ahead.
The label, worn by the likes of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Lorde and influential fashion editor Caroline Issa, garnered a cult following for its sophisticated take on fashion — crisply tailored suiting, languid blouses and cocktail dresses became signature wardrobe pieces for multi-faceted women who wanted to look and feel equally powerful and glamorous.
We take a look at some of our favourite moments:
