Fashion Forecast: Master The Art Of Autumn Dressing With Layering & Simple Separates

As temperatures cool, may we suggest a beautiful classic cable knit, layered over an equally beautiful shirt? The dynamic pairing is a sophisticated way to keep the chill at bay. Anne Demeulemeester jumper, $1550, from Scotties. Kate Sylvester shirt $399. Partridge Jewellers gold and diamond earrings $2650. Wixii hat $95. Photo / Guy Coombes

Yes, there are still months of heavenly sunshine-filled days ahead, but now is the time to start turning your attention to planning your autumn wardrobe update. The key way to ensure a smooth transition and keep your look feeling fresh, modern and interesting is layering. Think vintage waistcoats over pretty blouses, a sharp, modern jacket teamed with a soft necktie, well-chosen accessories. It’s about being brave enough to mix colour and texture.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Cameo Appearance

A beautiful tailored suit is a sight to behold, and often all that’s required layered underneath is a crisp shirt with cuffs that elegantly peek out at the wrist.

Gucci blazer $5550, trousers $2050 and shirt $800. Vintage cameo brooch, $1940, and vintage lapis and diamond ring, $3860, both from Walker & Hall. Partridge Jewellers gold and diamond ring $4750.

Photo / Guy Coombes

New Frontier

Just like in any true Sloane Ranger’s style playbook, the best way to offset prim pieces is with a skew-whiff detail. The myriad western-style accessories available right now add a surprising layer to an otherwise traditional ensemble.

Crane Brothers skivvy $295 (in-store only). Vintage blouse, $145, from Wixii. Caroline Sills skirt $369 (available for pre-order). Omega watch, $7300, from Partridge Jewellers. Vintage sovereign coin pendant, $1180, from Walker & Hall. Jasmin Sparrow pearl earrings $399. Isabel Marant belt, $1189, from Workshop.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Vested Interest

You have fashion’s eternal love of the 70s and Annie Hall to thank for the revival of the sharp vest, a prominent feature in recent collections from Tory Burch to Louis Vuitton. Close to home, visit your local op-shop or consider a custom option like this one from Liz Mitchell made with luxurious Dormeuil wool $795.

Toteme skivvy $299 and flared jeans, $409, from Fabric. Liz Mitchell Liberty print shirt $595. Vintage fob chain, $3390, from Walker & Hall. Omega watch, $35,785, from Partridge Jewellers. Louis Vuitton bag $6500.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Precision Palette

Tonal autumnal hues are the perfect way to dip your toes into beautiful colours inspired by Mother Nature, providing some thoughtful inspiration for dressing as temperatures cool.

Kate Sylvester trench coat $1200. Wixii blouse $276. Liz Mitchell skirt $995. Natalia Peri earrings $219. Fope lariat necklace, $27,500, from Partridge Jewellers.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Blanket Statement

When it comes to layering, go straight to items that make you feel snug. Take a leaf out of the Danish concept of hygge and invest in blanket dressing, oversized cardigans and scarves that envelop you.

Vanessa Bruno cardigan, $798, from Workshop. Caroline Sills shirt $329. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $829.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Team Players

Whatever the dress code, a classic camel trench continues to be a wardrobe staple that will never date. From its humble military roots to its varied incarnations over the years, consider a languid option that will see you through to spring.

The Row trench coat, $4950, from Scotties. Levi’s rugby top, $80, from Playpark by Karen Walker. Caroline Sills trousers $144. Natalia Peri earrings (POA). Merchant 1948 boots $370 (available for pre-order).

