6 Good Things: Better Bags For The Environment

Saben Kelly tote $449. Photo / Supplied

SABEN

An exploration of closed-loop design, Saben's 100 per cent recycled leather bag is created from industrial off-cuts, which are reconstituted with a natural binding agent that comes from rubber trees. $449, Saben.co.nz.

Goat Loft Cascade tote $200. Photo / Supplied

GOAT LOFT

This emerging Auckland-based brand uses reclaimed materials like canvas, yacht sail nylon, PVC and post-consumer polyester to make stylish — yet highly functional — bags. $200, Goatloft.com.

Yu Mei Suki clutch $549. Photo / Yu Mei

DEADLY PONIES

A vegan alternative to leather that's natural and biodegradable, this innovative capsule range is made from organic cactus leaves — a by-product of the pharmaceutical industry. $649, Deadlyponies.com

Deadly Ponies Mr Mini Chain Mail Cactus $649. Photo / Supplied

YU MEI

To discourage waste and promote circularity, Yu Mei has introduced a Buyback Initiative. Yu Mei bags (like the new design pictured here) can be returned for credit, and are lovingly refurbished and on-sold by the brand. Yumeibrand.com

Defender shopping bag, $40. Photo / Defender.

DEFENDER

This strong and stylish shopping bag is made from recycled billboards, so it's super durable and an ethical choice. Even better, profits are donated to a charity supporting migrant children on the border of Thailand and Myanmar. $40, Defenderbags.org.

Karkt weekender bag, $195. Photo / Karkt

KARKT

Made from recycled truck curtains, this weekender bag is durable, waterproof and you'll always spot it at the baggage carousel. $195, Karkt.nz





