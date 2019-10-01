Embrace The Natural World With These Free-Spirited Pieces For Summer

Aje dress $408. 08.Jewellery earrings $480. Photo / Babiche Martens

Voluminous print dresses, skirts over trousers, accessories that nod to 90s raves...Harness a free-spirited attitude when it comes to piecing together the perfect summer look, inspired by the natural and spiritual world.

NATURAL WOMAN

Tie-dye top, $50, from The Third Eye. Gregory trousers $329. 08. Jewellery earrings $195. Model’s own ring.

FORCE OF NATURE

Kate Sylvester dress $529. H&M Studio top $129. Ring bracelet, $50, from The Third Eye.

PEACE OF MIND

3.1 Phillip Lim shirt, $690, from Adorno. Dries Van Noten skirt, $740, from Scotties. 08. Jewellery earring $450 (per pair). Ring bracelet $50 and turquoise ring, $143, from The Third Eye.

THE POWER OF ZEN

Jane Daniels dress $929. Camilla & Marc trousers $450. Johnny Was scarf, $199, from Smith & Caughey’s. Ring bracelet, $50, from The Third Eye. Dr. Martens sandals, $289, from Platypus. H&M Studio earrings $35.

ROCK STEADY

Penny Sage top $315. Tricot Comme des Garcons skirt, $850, from Scotties. 08. Jewellery earrings $450. Ring bracelet, $50, from The Third Eye. Marle sandals $260.

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

Karen Walker dress $955. Swarovski necklace, $399, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Model / Ria Bhogal from Unique Models. Hair and make-up / Shirley Simpson using Aleph. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson. Special thanks to The Oratia Folk Museum.

