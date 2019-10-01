Embrace The Natural World With These Free-Spirited Pieces For Summer
Adopt a Bohemian state of mind this summer with fashion inspired by the natural and spiritual world
Voluminous print dresses, skirts over trousers, accessories that nod to 90s raves...Harness a free-spirited attitude when it comes to piecing together the perfect summer look, inspired by the natural and spiritual world.
NATURAL WOMAN
Tie-dye top, $50, from The Third Eye. Gregory trousers $329. 08. Jewellery earrings $195. Model’s own ring.
FORCE OF NATURE
Kate Sylvester dress $529. H&M Studio top $129. Ring bracelet, $50, from The Third Eye.
PEACE OF MIND
3.1 Phillip Lim shirt, $690, from Adorno. Dries Van Noten skirt, $740, from Scotties. 08. Jewellery earring $450 (per pair). Ring bracelet $50 and turquoise ring, $143, from The Third Eye.
THE POWER OF ZEN
Jane Daniels dress $929. Camilla & Marc trousers $450. Johnny Was scarf, $199, from Smith & Caughey’s. Ring bracelet, $50, from The Third Eye. Dr. Martens sandals, $289, from Platypus. H&M Studio earrings $35.
ROCK STEADY
Penny Sage top $315. Tricot Comme des Garcons skirt, $850, from Scotties. 08. Jewellery earrings $450. Ring bracelet, $50, from The Third Eye. Marle sandals $260.
BUTTERFLY EFFECT
Karen Walker dress $955. Swarovski necklace, $399, from Smith & Caughey’s.
Model / Ria Bhogal from Unique Models. Hair and make-up / Shirley Simpson using Aleph. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson. Special thanks to The Oratia Folk Museum.
STOCKISTS
08jewellery.com; Adorno (09) 378 4333; A-j-e.com.au; Camillaandmarc.com; Gregory.net.nz; H&M 0800 406 700; Janedaniels.co.nz; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.com; Marle.co.nz; Pennysage.com; Platypusshoes.co.nz; Scottiesboutique.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz, The Third Eye (09) 379 8739.
