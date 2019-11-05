Noughties Fashion Is Back: Glamorous Looks To Try This Party Season

What could be more noughties than mesh and cargo pants? Both have been given the luxury treatment for today, with Dries Van Noten and Karen Walker offering soiree-ready mesh pieces and Wynn Hamlyn updating the cargo pant for the modern day, adhering practical pockets to sorbet-toned tailored trousers. Devon (left) @ 62 Management wears Dries Van Noten top, $800, from Scotties. Wynn Hamlyn trousers $405. Kurt Geiger bag, $200, from David Jones. Jane @ 62 Management wears Paris Georgia dress $469. Hi There Karen Walker top $85. Brie Leon earrings, $82, from Paper Plane. Brie Leon bag $139. Photo / Babiche Martens

Noughties fashion is back and better than ever as designers offer decidedly modern interpretations. Channel the dressed-up irreverence of the era, and embrace these glamorous party looks with just the right amount of tongue-in-cheek humour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

RAY OF LIGHT

A show-stopping sparkling dress is always a winner — this rich olive green is a sophisticated take on sequins, with a luxurious weight to the fabric and a velvet waist-tie. It also goes fabulously with a dirty martini at Annabel’s Wine Bar.

Jane wears Retrofete dress, $1099, and Lili Claspe earrings, $219, from Superette. YSL bag (on bar), $2795, from David Jones Wellington.

Photo / Babiche Martens

WHO’S THAT GIRL

Go all out and channel a young Kate Moss or Naomi Campbell in a metallic slip dress. Even accessories haven’t escaped the early-aughts treatment, like this season’s most covetable bag shape, the baguette, and high-heeled mules.

Devon wears Zara dress $56. Ruby necklace $45. Rein necklace $69. Georgia Jay bag $370. Mi Piaci shoes $260.

Photo / Babiche Martens

SISTER SISTER

Dressing up is half the fun of going out, so why not rise to the occasion (even if there isn’t one) and shimmy into slinky silhouettes sure to turn heads. The one-shouldered top is this season’s way to show off your decolletage — Paris Georgia’s interpretation is decidedly daring with a rib-baring slit. A spaghetti-strap, cowl-neck dress is turned all the way up with a thigh-high split, perfect for baring sunkissed legs during summer’s party season.

Devon wears Paris Georgia top $439. Georgia Alice skirt $929. Ruby necklace $45. Rein necklace $69.

Jane wears Bec and Bridge dress, $279, from Rein. Reliquia earrings, $219, from Superette.

Photo / Babiche Martens

MILLIENIUM MOMENT

A staple of the noughties party wardrobe, the going out top is given a modern-day makeover with Wynn Hamlyn’s vibrant silk interpretation. Red and gold may be a classic combination, but silver — in a playful jumpsuit — adds a futuristic touch.

Devon wears Wynn Hamlyn shirt $405. Jojo Ross trousers $519. Reliquia earrings, $219, from Superette. Mi Piaci shoes $260.

Jane wears Zara jumpsuit $139, and shoes $99. Rein earrings from $29.

Photo / Babiche Martens

RISKY BUSINESS

A structured, square-neck blazer softens for night-time when worn as an open layer. A sporty crop top is fit for Posh Spice when paired with a leopard print Christian Louboutin clutch and plenty of sass.

Jane wears Ruby blazer $269 and trousers $129. Georgia Alice crop top $299. Brie Leon earrings, $82, from Paper Plane. Christian Louboutin clutch, $1850, from David Jones Wellington.

Photo / Babiche Martens

SENSUAL SENSIBILITY

A sweet yet sophisticated cowl-neck halter dress from Ruby is elevated further when worn with Georgia Alice’s luxe velvet bolero jacket, easy to slip on and off the shoulders to reveal a little skin.

Devon wears Ruby dress $249, earrings $29, and necklace $45. Georgia Alice blazer $999.

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Fashion Editor / Rosie Herdman. Models / Devon Toi and Jane Davis @ 62 Management. Makeup / Louise Rae. Hair / Simone Claire. Fashion Assistant / Annabel Dickson. Special thank you to Henry Temple at Annabel’s Wine Bar, 277 Ponsonby Rd, Auckland 1011.

STOCKISTS: David Jones Wellington (04) 912 0700; Georgiaalice.com; Georgiajay.com; Jojoross.com; Karenwalker.com; Mipiaci.co.nz; Paperplanestore.com; Parisgeorgiastore.com; Rein.co.nz; Rubynz.com; Scottiesboutique.co.nz; Superette.co.nz; Wynnhamlyn.com; Zara.com.