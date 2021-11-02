Time To Shine: Glamorous Party Looks For A Boost Of Optimistic Eleganza

Paris Georgia top, $640 and skirt, $580. Alessandra Rich earrings, $499, from Vestiaire Collective. Rotate bag, $195, from Depop. Coloured crystal bracelets, from $125, from Hunters & Collectors. Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

Big Dress Energy

Slip on a dress with interesting pleating and draping details, like this gem from a Wellington favourite — and dance like no one’s watching. Havilah dress $390. Fruta earrings $72.

Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

Creative Spirit

If in doubt, DIY times like these call for a little resourcefulness and a chance to have fun. Create your own custom party look with a fabric that shines and moulds to your body the way you want it to. Stylist Chloe Hill takes this upholstery fabric and creates a top with plenty of drama. Harris Tapper pants $489. Vania necklaces from $99 each.

Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

C’est Chic!

What’s not to love about a classic LBD? Several designers have reinterpreted this wardrobe faithful in a variety of ways this season, but this Loclaire dress with its floral motif can be both sweet and sophisticated with the addition of carefully selected accessories. Loclaire dress $329 and bag $189. Meadowlark blue pendant necklace $915. Earrings, $165, from Hunters & Collectors. Pearl necklace, $85, from Trade Me. Gucci shoes, POA.

Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

The Sky’s the Limit

A summer soiree is made better with the perfect dress, like this voluminous option that takes you from day to night with ease. Bokeo dress $430. Meadowlark earrings $1815.

Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

On the Horizon

Stay optimistic for good times ahead with a figure-hugging dress that’s a dream to wear. Wynn Hamlyn dress $650. Hoop earrings, $95, from Hunters & Collectors. Crystal earring (worn as ear cuff), $12, from Mary Potter Hospice shop. Vania bracelets $89 each.

Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

Sunset Fiesta

Mood-enhancing colour will set the tone for any occasion — try a jolt of yellow to get the party started. Kate Sylvester dress $599. Meadowlark earrings $1815 and necklaces from $459 each. Silk flower brooches, $9 each, from Mary Potter Hospice. Gucci shoes, POA.

Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

Madame Rouge

Brazen red adds plenty of glamour and drama in the heat of the night. Rhyana dress $400. Meadowlark earrings $859. Shoes, $195, from Hunters & Collectors.

Photo / Grace Gemuhluoglu

Photographer / Grace Gemuhluoglu. Stylist / Chloe Hill. Model / Gemma Orsman from Kirsty Bunny Management. Hair and makeup / Alana James. Fashion assistant / Rhyana McNab