This Season's Most Gorgeous Accessories

“I love to have fun when wearing accessories. There is a lot of simplicity to my outfits, so a statement jewel or a colourful bag keeps things from being boring.”

Clean-cut minimalism might be one way you could describe 26-year-old Cassidy Morris’ aesthetic. The model and TV presenter likes to make her accessories, from local designers such as Georgia Alice and Harris Tapper, do all the work.

“I like to be comfortable but also love to push the boundaries. I only really discovered what ‘fashion’ was in the past two years. I adore fashion. I feel like you can learn a lot about someone by the way they dress.

“The moment I started to feel comfortable in my own skin was when I started dressing for me, rather than for other people.”

As she prepares to launch a project she’s been working on for the past year — Cassidy& — a web series described as “a space for conversation”, the presenter is looking forward to moderating discussions about what matters to people right now.

The first series consists of four “conversations” with people of note (and previous Viva cover stars) talking about their relationship with social media, including singer Teeks; model and film-maker Lili Sumner; nurse, actor and model Roxie Mohebbi; and Huffer co-founder and director Steve Dunstan, who’s also an advocate for the Mental Health Foundation.

Tune in at Viva.co.nz tonight from 5pm to watch the first video conversation of Cassidy Morris' newly launched web series 'Cassidy&' with singer Teeks.

Cache & Carry

A quickfire way to add life to an otherwise subdued outfit is a bold-hued bag. Try one of the myriad green options available now, a colour symbolic of energy and abundance. Loulou Studio dress, $829, from Workshop. Paloma Wool earrings $69. Hera Saabi solid silver necklace $1250. Chloe mini-bag with chain strap, $1798, from Workshop. Yu Mei bag $699 (worn as cross-body). Georgia Jay bag $450 (on shoulder). Paloma Wool bag $195.

La Dolce Vita

For mid-winter occasions you can’t look past the timeless appeal of a little black dress — the perfect canvas for accessories that need room to sing. Adrienne Winkelmann gloves $399. Paloma Wool earrings $129. 18ct white gold South Sea pearl strand necklace, $13,880, from Walker & Hall. Emma Jing scrunchie $49. Paris Georgia dress $739.

Silver Linings

Accessory designers have taken classic ideas and given them a modern finesse this season — whether it’s the traditional houndstooth print rendered as a graphic large-scale print or the preppiness of pearls given a punkish makeover, there are plenty of options to help showcase your personality. Adrienne Winkelmann bucket hat $289. Tiffany & Co. hardwear necklace $2950. Meadowlark chain bracelet, from $259. Vintage rings, POA, from Love & Object.

Modern Muse

We’ve tracked the work of local jeweller Jasmin Sparrow and fashion designer Glen Prentice over the years and now we're excited to see them collaborate on a debut collection entitled ‘Together’. The new collection features organic-shaped silver and gold collars and rings, delicate hoop earrings embedded with pearls and this hand-made beaded bag, an elegant addition to after-five dressing. Jasmin Sparrow x Glen Prentice hand-beaded bag POA. Adrienne Winkelmann gloves $399. Stolen Girlfriends Club obsidian stone earrings $279. Christopher Esber dress, $895, from Muse.

Photographer / Nicole Brannen. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Hair and makeup / Shirley Simpson. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson

STOCKISTS: Adriennewinkelmann.co.nz; Cos 021 295 3785; Emma Jing @Emmajing_; Fourth-st.com; Herasaabi.com; Jasminsparrow.com; Loveandobject.com; Meadowlark.co.nz; Museboutique.co.nz; Palomawool.com; Parisgeorgiastore.com; Pechugavintage.com; Tiffany.com; Shop.yumeibrand.com; Walkerandhall.co.nz; Workshop.co.nz