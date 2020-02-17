Gucci Opens An Elegant New Rooftop Restaurant In Beverly Hills

Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, that epicentre of luxury shopping, has continued to weather several retail storms over the years, thanks mostly to its reputation as a destination hot-spot for the rich and famous.

From its Tinseltown roots through to its jetset celebrity culture, how does a town that relies heavily on spending up large keep evolving?

Long-standing resident and luxury behemoth Gucci is one example of a brand expanding its offering in response to consumers desiring more mileage out of their hard-earned cash, with the opening of the elegant Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills, an intimate restaurant by world-renowned three-Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura.

Situated on the roof of Gucci’s iconic Rodeo Drive store, the concept is a first for Massimo and Gucci in the United States, and celebrates the childhood friendship between the chef and Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and their shared love of food and fashion.

Making full use of LA’s access to organic produce, menu highlights include signature dishes such as Massimo’s famed tortellini with parmigiano reggiano cream along with new California-inspired dishes.

Like everything in Gucci’s world, the interiors reflect the brand’s preference for classical design, highlighting Gucci Decor wallpaper, antique mirrors, red marble dining tables, wicker dining chairs and a stunning outdoor terrace made with Italian marble mosaics.

Don’t miss the antique wooden pulpit serving as the Osteria’s outdoor bar too, where you can order yourself an Aperol spritz and take in the surrounding views of Beverly Hills on a sunny Californian day. Bellisima.

• Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. 347 N Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills.