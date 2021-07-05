Gucci’s Towards The Sun Range Is The Summer Escape We Need Right Now

Winter dreams are made of marigold totes and tulip prints

By Julia Gessler
Gucci's Towards the Sun collection includes the Tulip print cotton linen dress and the GG Marmont small bag. Photo / Supplied
Tuesday July 6, 2021

Sand-to-sea panoramas are the indelibly joyous vision cast from Gucci’s new range, Towards the Sun. Between handbags in a straw-effect fabric, wicker messenger bags and matelassé chevron leather espadrilles, its ready-to-wear pieces and accessories, a part of the design house’s Ouverture Of Something That Never Ended collection, all show the contours of play.

Chemise-style dresses cut from linen and dappled with tulip and nautical-inspired prints speak of a particular lightness, while butter yellows and vivid azures in the form of eye-candy bags and slip-on sandals are variously tinged with an undeniable optimism, as if the sun and the waves were condensed into leather applique and a fun kind of day-to-night uniform.

Creative director Alessandro Michele's collections often contain idiosyncratic yet harmonious multitudes that breathe a special Gucci-ness into the clothes, and this range is no exception. Floral-embroidered kaftans with sweeping tassels and crocheted bucket hats, at once minimal and statement-making in pastel pink, coexist with equestrian codes (think a new horsebit 1955 bag), tartan stoles and a tweed jacket that looks suitably cross-seasonal worn over something silk.

These are clothes energised with a certain vitality, and a message to return to the beach of your dreams for an interlude of summer fantasy.

The Gucci Towards the Sun collection is available in Gucci stores and online now.

Photographer / Caroline Presbury. Model / Lily Nova. Hair / Rory Rice. Makeup / Celeste Gubb.

