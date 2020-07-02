Harris Tapper's Resort 2020 Collection Is Available For Pre-Order

The show must go on for several local fashion brands, including womenswear label Harris Tapper, launching its resort 2020 collection this week for preview and pre-ordering via its website harristapper.com.

Democratising its relationship with its customers, the label’s new collection will be available to the public to pre-order for one week before the collection is produced, and will be supported by a trunk show with its US-based e-commerce partner Moda Operandi. The pre-order offer ends July 14.

The preview allows customers to budget and plan for their purchases, and for the founders and designer’s Sarah Haris Gould and Lauren Tapper to better create a brand based on the needs of its customers right now, removing the risk of over-production and surplus stock.

“Previously we based our own orders off feedback from wholesale partners, producing items that had performed during trade sales weeks,” explains Sarah, a former buyer. “With the data, we’re able to get a read on products that are performing well before investing in an order for our online store upfront.”

Customers will be able to place an order, paying a 50 percent deposit, with the remainder payable just prior to delivery in spring.

Entitled 'Self Portrait' the collection is a sophisticated evolution for the label, supported by a new campaign featuring muse and model Veronica Crockford-Pound, photographed by her partner Joseph Griffen during lockdown. The collection explores themes of isolation, surveillance and self-portraiture.

For full terms and conditions of the pre-order service visit Harristapper.com.