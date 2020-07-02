Harris Tapper's Resort 2020 Collection Is Available For Pre-Order

The womenswear label is removing the risk of over-production by working closer with its customers

By Dan Ahwa | Friday July 3, 2020
Veronica Crockford-Pound in Harris Tapper's resort 2020 campaign. Photo / Joseph Griffen.

The show must go on for several local fashion brands, including womenswear label Harris Tapper, launching its resort 2020 collection this week for preview and pre-ordering via its website harristapper.com.

Democratising its relationship with its customers, the label’s new collection will be available to the public to pre-order for one week before the collection is produced, and will be supported by a trunk show with its US-based e-commerce partner Moda Operandi. The pre-order offer ends July 14.

The preview allows customers to budget and plan for their purchases, and for the founders and designer’s Sarah Haris Gould and Lauren Tapper to better create a brand based on the needs of its customers right now,  removing the risk of over-production and surplus stock.

THROWBACK: The friends and founders of local label Harris Tapper share their favourite things

“Previously we based our own orders off feedback from wholesale partners, producing items that had performed during trade sales weeks,” explains Sarah, a former buyer. “With the data, we’re able to get a read on products that are performing well before investing in an order for our online store upfront.”

Customers will be able to place an order, paying a 50 percent deposit, with the remainder payable just prior to delivery in spring.

READ: Fashion Insiders Discuss: How Will Covid-19 Affect The New Zealand Fashion Industry?

Entitled 'Self Portrait' the collection is a sophisticated evolution for the label, supported by a new campaign featuring muse and model Veronica Crockford-Pound, photographed by her partner Joseph Griffen during lockdown. The collection explores themes of isolation, surveillance and self-portraiture.

For full terms and conditions of the pre-order service visit Harristapper.com.

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Designers In Lockdown: Catching Up With Rachel Mills

The designer and owner of The Pattern Table shares what she got up to during lockdown and her thoughts on how our local fashion...

Fashion Insiders Discuss: How Will Covid-19 Affect The New Zealand Fashion Industry?

For Fashion Revolution Week 2020, local fashion insiders share their thoughts on the state of the industry and what the term 'f...

Harris Tapper Launches Its First Ever Resort Collection

Known for their luxurious shirting, Auckland-based designers Sarah Harris-Gould and Lauren Tapper share the inspiration behind ...

Favourite Things: Designers Sarah Harris & Lauren Tapper

The friends and founders of local shirt label Harris Tapper share their favourite things

More Fashion / Features & Profiles

What 20 Years Of Net-a-Porter's Bestsellers Have Told Us About Fashion

Harris Tapper's Resort 2020 Range Is Available For Pre-Order

Opinion: How Fashion Can Continue The Anti-Racism Conversation

New Zealand Model Holly Rose Emery & The Perfect Beauty Myth

Tracee Ellis Ross' Glamourous Costumes In 'The High Note'

The Significance Of Our Jewellery & Why It Matters More Than Ever

Beyonce Releases New Single & An Index Of Black-Owned Businesses

Why This Scene From 'The Devil Wears Prada' Is Significant

Chanel's First Digital Show Is No Substitute For The Real Thing

Golriz Ghahraman Shares How Fashion Has Helped Shape Her Identity
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter