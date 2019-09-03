Hate Bike Shorts? See How You Feel About This New Trend

Remember jorts? What about Bermuda shorts? Well, you better reacquaint yourself, because they’re back

By Rosie Herdman
Stylist Pernille Teisbaek dresses up her long denim shorts with a burgundy leather cape, high heels and a Chanel bag. Photo / Getty Images
Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019

Like bum bags, ugly shoes and bucket hats, the bike short trend seemingly came out of nowhere, but it had real staying power.

Some would argue it’s not over, but those who are looking for the Next Big Thing — or who hated the polarizing trend from the get-go — would do well to give this one a try.

As usual, Miuccia Prada was way ahead of the curve — or responsible for creating it — when she put knee-length shorts in her Spring 2019 ready-to-wear Prada show. From there, they started appearing at international Fall 2019 shows like Tod's, Coach and Haider Ackermann, and surfacing again at Resort 2020 shows like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Prada's sister brand Miu Miu.

Left: Haider Ackermann Fall 2019. Right: Chanel Resort 2020. Photos / Supplied

This trend is actually a lot more versatile than bike shorts, namely because of two things. One: these short styles don’t have to be skin-tight, and two: it’s wearable in a whole range of fabrics, from denim, to canvas, cotton, even leather.

The main signifier of this style of short is the length, usually reaching to the knee or just below.

There are myriad ways in which to wear the trend to fit with your style; you could go preppy WASP princess and pair with kitten heels, a headband and a prim coat; or pair some relaxed denim with tie-dye for Cali surfer chill.

A matching shorts-and-jacket suit is effortlessly chic, and wider leather shorts are sophisticated with almost anything.

1. Influencer and designer Chloe Harrouche wears a look by Prada. Photo / Getty Images. 2. Georgia Alice shorts $589. 3. Zara Bermuda shorts $99. 4. Raey shorts, $390, from Matches Fashion. 5. J Brand denim Bermuda shorts, $379, from Sisters and Co. 6. Wright Le Chapelain pinstriped shorts, $796, from Net-a-Porter.

