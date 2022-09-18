Hot Take: From Timothee Chalamet's Vogue Debut To Jacinda Ardern's Custom Headpiece, The Latest News In Style

Timothee Chalamet for his solo British Vogue cover. Photo / Steven Meisel

Timothee Chalamet is the first solo man to grace the cover of British Vogue

While some might argue Harry Styles was an obvious choice as the lead solo male cover for British Vogue, the first in its 106-year history, the honour has been bestowed on 26-year-old American Timothee Chalamet (Harry was instead the first solo male cover for American Vogue in December 2021, the first solo male cover in its 135-year history).

Chalamet was tapped by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to appear on the October 2022 edition of British Vogue, lensed by Steven Meisel in a wardrobe of rock/punk-inspired looks from a range of designers including Mugler, Prada, Balmain, Miu Miu and more.

Known for taking risks in his fashion choices as well as his choice in films, the Bones and All actor is a natural choice for the magazine as the concept of menswear continues to evolve.

Enninful explains in his editor's note that he was waiting "for the moment to feel right" to have a man on the cover on their own terms, and describes Timothee as "a young actor at the peak of his early career, who calls to mind the Deans and DiCaprios of past decades, but with a relationship to a new generation that dismantles old-fashioned notions of masculinity".

The magazine has had men on its covers over the years in group scenarios or as a pair, including Australian model Jordan Barrett and English footballer Marcus Rashford.

Anne Hathaway reinstates her The Devil Wears Prada fringe for New York Fashion Week

Get ready to feel a wave of nostalgia, millennials; Anne Hathaway has channeled her inner Andy Sachs, rocking her character's signature bangs for the Michael Kors Spring 2023 show at New York Fashion Week last week. And who did she sit next to? Why, Anna Wintour of course.

With her hair pulled back in a classic ponytail, the actress showed off the iconic bangs with an outfit not dissimilar to the one she dons in the final scene of the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

For the NYFW show, Anne wore a black turtleneck under a dark brown crocodile leather trench coat, bare legs and black pointed pumps. On the other side of Vogue's editor-in-chief sat tennis legend Serena Williams in a pink power suit with fresh, dewy makeup to match.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wears a headpiece by New Zealand milliner Dawei Zhang

On Saturday, the New Zealand Prime minister joined other dignitaries to pay her respects to the late Queen at London's Westminister Hall. Dressed in black, the PM continued her championing of New Zealand fashion and makers by selecting a custom headpiece created by talented Auckland-based designer and milliner Dawei Zhang, who is a protegee of one of Aotearoa's leading milliners Ailie Miller of the Dollie Vardin label.

Some of Dawei's surrealist creations can be seen in our cover shoot for Viva Magazine — Volume Eight featuring model and actor Roxie Mohebbi, including a glass-blown hat and a feathered headpiece.

Inspired by the vintage millinery as part of The New Zealand Fashion Museum's collection, the museum was able to connect the Prime minister with Dawei who created the bespoke headpiece for the occasion, which focuses on a simple headband style with subtle netting detail.

To read more about the influence of Dollie Vardin's millinery, visit this insightful NZFM profile here.

L.A.-based New Zealand celebrity makeup artist Amber D worked with Black Pink

Working her magic with top South Korean K-pop group Blackpink over the weekend, leading makeup artist Amber D was tapped to create the individual beauty looks for the band at their Spotify x Blackpink pop-up experience in L.A. over the weekend in celebration of their new album Born Pink — which also features music produced by another talented L.A.-based New Zealander, musician, DJ and producer Soraya LaPread.

White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario used Emma Lewisham to prep her skin for the Emmys

A flawless makeup look relies heavily on the right skincare prep, and for celebrity makeup artist Lottie Stannard, there was only one skincare brand worthy of the task for her client Alexandra Daddario — New Zealand skincare brand Emma Lewisham.

The White Lotus star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards last week, walked the red carpet in a translucent beaded Dior gown with a bold red lip, wearing her dark hair down with a sleek side part.

Her makeup artist revealed that to prep Alexandra's skin she applied Emma Lewisham's Skin Reset Serum, followed by Skin Reset Eye Crème and the Illuminating Day Crème, before applying her makeup. On her body, she's also used the Supernatural Face Oil and Illuminating Day Crème.

“It was such exciting news to find out that Lottie had used our products on Emmy Award nominee Alexandra Daddario to prepare her skin for this year’s red carpet,” says the brand's founder Emma Lewisham.

“Lottie has access to every product in the world, so to be chosen to be used for the Emmys is very rewarding and a testament to our products' results.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E M M A L E W I S H A M (@emmalewisham)

Party season dressing just got a bit more fun with Jojo label's new delivery this week

If you're looking for something special to wear ahead of party season and summer occasions, Wellington-based fashion label Jojo is one local maker on our radar known for her whimsical dresses, focusing on minimal waste and natural fibers.

This Wednesday 21 September, the first part of the brand's new collection 'Curated Fabrics' will be unveiled online at 6pm, with the brand releasing a sneak peek video over the weekend in anticipation.

The brand was also responsible for the suitably frothy pink tiered gown created for Viva Magazine — Volume Nine, photographed by none other than award-winning artist Yvonne Todd.

