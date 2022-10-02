Hot Take: From Victoria Beckham's Paris Debut To Johnathan Van Ness In Auckland, The Latest News In Style

Bella Hadid walks in Victoria Beckham's first show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Supplied

Victoria Beckham debuts her first show at Paris Fashion Week



Posh Spice has come a long way, and this past weekend the designer debuted her new collection on the official schedule for Paris Fashion Week for the first time.

Taking place inside the honeyed stone cloisters of the baroque Val de Grace church in Paris, Victoria showcased a sensual collection made up of sexy dresses, satin coats, and mini dresses embellished with shimmering fringing.

"A year ago, we weren’t in a position to do a show,” said Beckham post-show. “We had to build a whole new team. As an independent brand, to have come through the pandemic and to be here, accepted by the French fashion community, feels like a big deal.”

Returning to her body-conscious roots, the brand focused on celebrating the body in figure-hugging silhouettes and fabrics such as lace and sheer organza, elegantly styled with opera gloves, opaque tights, and strappy sandals.

The teary-eyed designer took a bow at the end of her show and her family were on hand to support her, including newlyweds, son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz, taking a leaf out of Victoria and David's style playbook of matching outfits in black tops and denim jeans.

Mecca teams up with Dr. Dennis Gross with an LED light mask

Halle Berry, Kris Jenner, Lucy Hale and Jimmy Fallon have all been spotted on social media reaping the skin-loving benefits of Dr Dennis Gross' SpectraLight Faceware Pro LED light mask and now it's available to purchase in an exclusive Mecca pink colourway at Mecca stores and online.

Loved as much by skincare fanatics as it is by its celebrity clientele, the futuristic face mask is fitted with a combination of 100 red LED lights to help smooth wrinkles and diminish discolouration by stimulating collagen production deep within the skin's dermis.

The 62 blue LED lights work to destroy acne-causing bacteria to reduce redness and inflammation and prevent future breakouts. The limited-edition Dr Dennis Gross x Mecca Spectralite Faceware Pro is available now exclusively online and at select Mecca stores for $741.

The 2023 Met Gala theme is dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld may have been a polarising figure in fashion, but it's difficult to ignore the tremendous influence his work has had on fashion over the years. This past weekend it was confirmed that his unique perspective will be the underlying focus for next year's Met Gala theme entitled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, taking place on the first Monday in May — May 1, 2023.

The German-born couturier, who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe, and died in 2019, at 85, continues to influence many designers today, with the exhibition set to gather some 150 of his creations to explore his "stylistic language", including several of Lagerfeld's original sketches.

While many will remember Karl's work for Chanel and his own eponymous line, his earlier creative direction days will be an opportunity for a new generation to familiarise themselves with some of his earlier work.

"The exhibition will explore Lagerfeld's complex working methodology, tracing the evolution of his fashions from the two-dimensional to the three-dimensional," said the costume institute's star curator, Andrew Bolton, in a statement.

"The fluid lines of his sketches found expression in recurring aesthetic themes in his fashions, uniting his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion."

But the question remains — will the late designer's beloved pet cat Choupette be included? Revisit our interview with the gorgeous Birman here.

Queer Eye's Johnathan Van Ness stops by Sephora in Auckland

While in town as part of the Australasian tour of his comedy stage show 'Imaginary Living Room Olympian,’ Queer Eye star Johnathan Van Ness surprised customers by stopping by an Auckland Sephora store to see his haircare line in person.

The hairstylist posted a reel to Instagram on Sunday in which he approaches an unsuspecting customer near his JVN Hair display and asks if she needs help finding anything, and mentions that he's even signed a few product boxes too.

The sustainable haircare line is available in New Zealand exclusively at Sephora stores and online and the hero ingredient in every product, plant-derived hemisqualane, is said to significantly reduce frizz and create healthier, stronger hair over time by healing it from the inside out.

Bella Hadid gets a Coperni dress spray painted on her at Paris Fashion Week

One of the weekend's viral moments from Paris was of course the combination of technology and fashion and Coperni, when model Bella Hadid sauntered out with a nude G-string and heels to be spray painted with a special spray on fabric invented by Dr Manel Torres, the managing director of Fabrican Ltd who was on hand to do the honours.

A filmy layer of white latex was sprayed on the 25-year-old model's body in the shape of a Coperni slip dress, the brand gaining a loyal following for its experimental designs.

Designer Arnaud Vaillant told Vogue: "It's our celebration of women's silhouettes from centuries past. And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too."

"We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Torres, because we respect what he does so much. We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance — to us, that makes the experience even more magical.."

While some fashion nerds were quick to compare the moment to Alexander McQueen's iconic spring/summer 1999 show where model Shalom Harlow was seen at the finale standing in a white dress on a rotating platform being sprayed with paint by robots, the Coperni moment was less a comment on fashion and technology and more on creating an artful moment that paid tribute to the origins of Dr Torres' unique invention.