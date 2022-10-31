Hot Take: From Hollywood's Halloween Fantasies To A Stolen Girlfriend's Club Rave, The Latest News In Style

Left to right: North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) each dressed up as music icons Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Eazy-E. Photo / @kimkardashian

Hollywood goes all out for Halloween

As the photograph of Kim Kardashian's four children dressed up for Halloween popped up on our social feeds this past weekend, some observers either loved the tribute while others felt like the kids were too young to even know who they were dressed up as.

North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) were each styled as rap and hip-hop icons Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade and Eazy-E, respectively, photographed by Greg Swales.

Known for their love of dressing up for the occasion, the Kardashian-Jenner family went to town again this year. Kim's outrageous all-blue ode to Marvel hero Mystique was inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's costume while Kendall Jenner dressed up as Toy Story cowgirl Jessie, sporting a crop top with denim shorts and chaps (see below).

Other stylish stars have spent the past week indulging in the annual excuse to let their hair down and their inner ghoul out.

Rihanna's makeup artist shares the products you need to recreate the singer's Black Panther 2 red carpet look

Rihanna rocked the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere in Los Angeles last week, donning an olive-sequined Rick Owens dress, olive heels and beige leather opera gloves. As always, her beauty look — inspired by the statement dress — was right on point too.

"We wanted the skin to really mimic the beautiful shimmer of her dress,” said Rihanna's makeup artist and the global makeup artist for Fenty Beauty, Priscilla Ono, in a statement.

Priscilla also revealed the key products use to get the entire look — all Fenty Beauty, of course. For Rihanna's skin, Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in 330 and the Longwear Liquid Concealer in 300 were used to even out her complexion.

For contour and bronzing, Priscilla chose Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Mocha and Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Bajan Gyal.

To achieve a coordinating olive green colour for the eyes, Priscilla used Fenty Beauty's Flypencil Eyeliner in Bank Tank, Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky, Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara in Cuz I'm Black, followed by a sheer coat of Diamond Bomb Highlighter pressed into the eyelids to create an invisible glitter effect.

Stolen Girlfriends Club's Avondale Fashion Week show celebrated the American Dream

Local fashion label Stolen Girlfriends' Club soldiered on with its postponed show from 2021's postponed New Zealand fashion Week schedule, a welcome celebration of the brand's community and enduring popularity.

Taking place on Friday night at an underground bunker in Avondale, the ticketed event featured models styled by Australian stylist Sarah Starkey with make-up by leading make-up artist Kiekie Stanners and hair directed by award-winning hairdresser Anthony Bayer.

Stolen Girfriends Club Avondale Fashion Week. Photo / Snapper Online

Featured in the collection (available to shop now) was a hero print of Elvis Presley, the brand's collection of colourful mohair knitwear, unisex denim and fringed leather separates.

And it's not an SGC fashion show without a riotous after party, the brand inviting guests to continue on raving into the night with guest musical performances from Cassettes for Kids, Andy Heartthrob, Daffodils and Kédu Carlö.

Bottega Veneta is offering a lifetime warranty

Good news for fans of Italian fashion favourite Bottega Veneta — the house is synonymous with quality leather goods, so it makes sense for the brand to focus on a message of longevity with the announcement it is offering a new lifetime warranty programme, providing free repairs and refreshes for life.

The Certificate of Craft program allows the brand to offer a service to its customers beyond the point of sale. “Bottega Veneta is an extraordinary craft with exquisite design and creativity," says CEO Leo Rongone. The Certificate of Craft is born out of a desire to offer our clients a superior service of long-term preservation of their products."