How To Update Your Style At Every Age

54-year-old Canadian street-style star Grece Ghanem at Copenhagen Fashion Week in January. Photo / Getty Images.

It is time to change your mindset when it comes to fashion. Some say you grow out of fashion - while we grow in and out of trends we certainly do not grow out of fashion. Embracing new techniques and styles can make a world of difference to a dated outfit. Adopting some or few of these simple style ideas will keep you looking up-to-date.

67-year-old fashion influencer Meryem Slimani. Photo / Supplied.

Getting noticed is good

Embrace individual style, like 67-year-old fashion influencer Meryem Slimani.

Dial down a smart work uniform

For a relaxed and sophisticated look try Papa Clothing 'Ehu' shirt $445 and 'Lana' tie pants $182.

Embrace athleisure

A tracksuit style of trouser can be paired with a blazer or shirt for an effortless look. Ruby 'Corvette' trousers $249.

Be open-minded

Reset your ideals on what 'should' and 'shouldn't' be worn by embracing trends and trying new things as long as it suits your shape and lifestyle.

M.A.C Cosmetics 'Amplified' lipstick. Photo / Supplied.

Go for bright lips and strong shades

Boost a plain outfit with a pop of colour. May it be an accessory or make-up, a slash of colour will revive any look. Try M.A.C's Amplified range, M.A.C Cosmetics 'Amplified' lipstick $35.

Loosen up your hair

Forget the curlers and go au-naturel or try a spray of sea-salt to add texture.

Yu Mei's 'Luci' bag is the perfect hands-free option. Photo / Supplied.

Ditch the handbag

Hand held bags are a thing of the past for now. Hands-free options such as a cross-body or even a belt bag have been adopted by the masses in recent times. We love the Yu Mei 'Luci' bag $275.

77-year-old model and activist Bethann Hardison at the Gucci autumn/winter 2021 show. Photo / Getty Images.

Wear one thing that’s a little bit bonkers

If your daring try a print on print outfit or if feeling more reserved opt for a crazy style of sunglasses to finish off a look.

Find your brands

Find a brand with your aesthetic or a style you love. If you are tall and rangy, Kate Sylvester, Penny Sage or Cos are likely to fit you well. If you are petite, try Twenty-seven Names (for short torsos) or newcomer Caitlin Crisp. If you are a pear shape, the custom designs of Tanya Carlson; Widdess or the more accessible options at Max will serve you well.

Meadowlark's fob pearl and sterling silver necklace $869. Photo / Getty Images.

Buy classic, but wear with a twist

Whether it's a trench coat or pearl necklace there are plenty of options on the market with a modern take on an old classic. Look for extra interesting details like the silver lock on this Meadowlark fob pearl and sterling silver necklace $869.

Veja trainers, $229, from Playpark by Karen Walker. Photo / Supplied.

Trainers modernise every look

Your new best friend.. Perfect to pair with your favourite dresses, a suit trouser or jeans. Veja trainers, $229, from Playpark by Karen Walker.

Penny Foggo earrings, $35, from Iko Iko. Photo / Supplied.

Go OTT on jewellery

A piece of jewellery can change any outfit from dreary to fabulous. A dramatic earring can even be paired with a white t-shirt and denim for a elevated look. Penny Foggo earrings, $35, from Iko Iko.

Do some research

Instagram and Pinterest are excellent resources for outfit inspiration with endless street-style pictures from all around the globe along with daily outfits from bloggers of any age. If you have a favourite website or brand to shop from, check out how they style their pieces and shop the look for ease of styling in future.

Model Guinevere van Seenus for Bottega Veneta resort 2021. Photo / Supplied.

Big eyebrows are a) good, and b) not an impossible dream

Long may the over-plucked eyebrow hideaway in the archives.. a natural face with a bold brow is front and centre in majority of beauty campaigns and has been transferred over to the streets with welcome arms. Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long Wear brow pencil, $72, from Mecca.

Your shoes are ageing you

Try to look for styles with an interesting twist on a classic shape like By Far's 'Stevie' ankle boot $998 and 'Lily' mule $729 from Workshop.

Play with proportions

Colour or print blocking is a great way to be playful with an outfit while also looking put-together and well thought out.