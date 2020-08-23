How To Wear A Face Mask With Glasses

The new normal involves everyone wearing a face mask, particularly outside of our bubbles.

For those who wear glasses, however, wearing a face mask presents a niggly issue: steaming. If you’re accustomed to wearing specs regularly, you’ll know all too well how annoying it is to have them fog up from condensation while sipping a morning coffee or cooking over a hot stove, and face masks, sadly, will likely have that same effect.

When we wear a mask, our warm breath escapes out of the top of the fabric around your nose, and so landing on the cooler lens of your glasses creating condensation, and therefore, the dreaded fog.

You’ll be pleased to note that there are a few ways to avoid it...

What should I look for in a mask?

The fit is everything when it comes to preventing steaming glasses. As well as this, even if your mask is medical-grade and made up of the best materials that filter air particles for the most effective protection, if the fit isn’t snug enough, the mask is redundant.

Look for masks with a fine wire over the nose bridge to ensure it sits flush against your skin. Adjustable straps that can be tightened to smooth out any gaps are ideal, as is a mask with elastic along the bottom under the chin, too.

Are there certain fabrics I should avoid?

There are tons of different materials on offer at the moment, from sturdier neoprene to pliable linen, and there are some that can increase the chances of having foggy glasses.

Avoid thicker materials and instead, opt for a finer fabric, like tightly-woven 100% cotton or natural silk, which will allow the breath to escape more easily through the material, with less of it seeping upwards through the nose area directly under your glasses.

To ensure you’re properly safe and protected from the spread of Covid-19, it’s not advised. Both your nose and mouth must be covered for face masks to be effective.

Rest your glasses over you face mask

The reason why your glasses keep fogging up is because your breath is escaping out the top of your mask. If you can seal the top of the mask with the weight of your specs, you may find it much easier.

Use Surgical tape

If the weight of your glasses doesn’t do the trick, you can always use some surgical tape to adhere your mask to your face. You’ll find that the longer the tape is the better the seal will be so it’s best to stick the tape onto the bridge of your nose and along your cheekbone. You can find suitable surgical tape easily at your local pharmacy.

Can I still make my mask myself?

Of course! If you're following a pattern, all you'll need to do is ensure your nose 'piece' is fitted to offer better protection against foggy lenses.

You can add an adjustable nose strip, or a fine wire along the top of the mask, sewing it into the edge to ensure it stays put.

