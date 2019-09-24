How To Wear This Season's Bold Hues With Crisp Neutrals

Add a pop of colour to your palette with these bright wardrobe additions. Pair with quietly chic neutral pieces for a refreshing look that's perfect for right now

By Dan Ahwa
On The Cover: Ayan from N Model Management wears Gregory dress, Ingrid Starnes blazer and Sam Label earrings. Photo / Scott Hardy
Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019

Take a contemporary approach to wearing this season’s array of bold, interesting hues and match them with crisp neutrals. It’s a refreshingly elegant way to add an energetic jolt to dressing that’s perfect for right now.

Photo / Scott Hardy

A STILL LIFE
The dichotomy between masculine and feminine is a style trope New Zealanders have always enjoyed exploring. Combine the glamour of a full-length dress with an oversized blazer. This unexpected pairing brings fresh currency to a summer outfit.

Kate Sylvester dress $899. Ricochet blazer $499. Sam Label earrings $200. Karen Walker 9ct gold pendant $1359.

Photo / Scott Hardy

LIGHTEN UP 
The combination of crisp summer white works well with myriad saturated brights, evoking a sunny disposition and an upbeat summer mood.

Karen Walker polo $295. Gregory top $289. Juliette Hogan trousers $469. Isabel Marant Etoile blazer, $989, from Workshop. Little Liffner handbag, $690, from Scarpa. H&M Studio earring $30 (per pair). 27 Mollys ring $250.

Photo / Scott Hardy

MODERN MIX
Play with shades from the same palette for a thoroughly modern approach to wearing colour.

Jane Daniels linen blazer $795. Mina shirt $325. Helen Cherry trousers $429. Knit vest, $209, from Widdess. Pearl necklace, $2920, from Walker & Hall. Karen Walker 9ct gold ring $1099.

Photo / Scott Hardy

DOWN TO EARTH
If wearing a bold hue is out of your comfort zone, try adding an earthy layer for a look that’s wearable around the clock.

Gregory dress $569. Ingrid Starnes jacket $599. Sam Label earrings $230.

Photo / Scott Hardy

OPEN SEASON
Clean-cut denim offers the perfect pairing with a bold block bright, a fresh way to adhere to tidy-but-casual dress codes.

Shjark shirt $359. Liz Mitchell blazer $1495. Maggie Marilyn skirt $595. Avril Gau slides, $550, from Scarpa. H&M earrings $15.

Photo / Scott Hardy

SWEET DISORDER
Summer workwear requires a certain finesse. Stay fresh with crisp separates as temperatures climb, and add a structured skirt in a vivid hue for some positive energy as you count down to being out of office.

Victoria Beckham shirt, $527, from Adorno. Ricochet skirt $219. Moda Di Fausto flats, $218, from Smith & Caughey’s. Deadly Ponies bag $599.

Model / Ayan Makoii from N Model Management. Makeup / Larissa Lima for M.A.C Cosmetics. Photographer’s Assistant / Bridget McCarthy

STOCKISTS 27mollys.com; Adorno.co.nz; Deadlyponies.com; Gregory.net.nz; Helen Cherry from Workshop.co.nz; H&M 0800 406 700; Ingrid Starnes.com; Janedaniels.co.nz; Juliettehogan.com; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.com; Lizmitchell.co.nz; Mina from Minaforher.com; Maggiemarilyn.com; Ricochet.co.nz; Scarpa.co.nz; Samlabel.com; Scottiesboutique.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Widdess.co.nz; Workshop.co.nz.

