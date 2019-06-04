Retail News: Cashmere Brand Elle & Riley's New Queenstown Store

Garnering a steady and loyal following for its line of luxurious knitwear for the past three years, cashmere brand Elle & Riley are celebrating the opening of its third retail store in Queenstown, in addition to its Auckland and Christchurch stores.

In time for the winter season, the store is a welcome addition to the retail scene in Queenstown and another showcase for tourists exploring local brands. Created by mother and daughter team Yolande Ellis and Elle Pugh, the brand's retail spaces are a reflection on their love of timeless and luxurious lifestyle pieces from knitwear to homewares and accessories.

Designed by Katie Lockhart from Katie Lockhart Studio, the interior has been created to feel intimate, furnished with custom made loose furniture fittings in a harmonious palette of walnut, orchid white and white terracotta, reminiscent of Italian tiles, working together to evoke the feeling of shopping in someone's living room or studio.

"Personally I love to shop in environments that feel intimate, to purchase specialty items that are of quality in spaces that inherently reflect that same quality," says Katie.

"Cashmere for me is timeless, effortless and an investment. We wanted the interior of the Queenstown Elle & Riley store to reflect these same qualities in an all-inclusive welcoming manner. To create a material palette that would become uniquely that of Elle & Riley’s, walnut, orchid white and white terracotta tiles from Italy. We decided to furnish the store with custom made loose furniture fittings rather than to build everything in which gives the feeling of shopping in someone's living room or studio rather than just a retail environment.”

• Visit Elle & Riley, 23 Beach St Queenstown