Retail News: Inside Ingrid Starnes' New Ponsonby Store

The local label have settled into their beautiful new space opposite Western Park

Wednesday May 22, 2019

New Zealand boutique label Ingrid Starnes have recently relocated to a new home at 78 Ponsonby Rd. 

With another retail space in the central city on Vulcan Lane, Ingrid says the new store is a complementary addition to the business and allows them to expand their on-site offering. "We sample collections and make small-run production from upstairs and that’s also where we make all our made-to-measure and bridal pieces, a fast-growing part of the brand offering," she says. 

The store, previously shoe retailer Minnie Cooper, was redesigned to be a continuation of the label's penchant for premium fabrics with floor-to-ceiling emerald velvet curtains on the changing rooms, and plenty of lush plant life.

As well as their season and capsule clothing collections, the store also carries Ingrid Starnes' leather bags, fragrances and bridal samples. 

• Visit Ingrid Starnes, 78 Ponsonby Rd

