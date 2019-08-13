Karen Walker's New Range of Bespoke Wedding Dresses Is A Bride's Dream

The beloved New Zealand designer's new Atelier offering includes bespoke bridal attire and jewellery

By Rosie Herdman
The collection includes the Euphoria Suite ring (POA). Photo / Supplied
Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019

So many of us have worn an outfit or a piece of jewellery by Karen Walker to mark a special moment in our lives.

Now the designer has made it even easier to commemorate the most special of days — weddings — with the launch of Karen Walker Atelier, a diverse collection of bespoke bridal attire and jewellery made specifically for the client by private appointment.

Karen designed the Atelier dress selection based on the Karen Walker archive and long-time fans will be pleased to know it references many of her most iconic pieces, as well as featuring new styles. There are short and sassy mini-dresses; elegant, streamlined silk gowns; intricately beaded dresses; full-length voluminous looks and two chic suits.

Most of the fabrics for this range have been created by Gratacos, an Italian haute couture fabric house, however the pricing is not prohibitive — starting at $1450, this includes all fittings and viewings with Karen’s team.

Alongside the clothing pieces, Karen Walker Atelier is launching a full range of bridal jewellery, from engagement rings to wedding bands, and “suites” of rings that fit together in threes, to be bought separately or together.

This includes the Euphoria Suite (pictured, POA), made in 18-carat rose gold with a peach moonstone and white diamonds. While the service is generally by appointment, to celebrate the launch both Atelier collections will be showcased between August 16-26 at Playpark by Karen Walker, 6 Balm St, Newmarket. Visit Karenwalker.com

OUR PICKS FROM THE KAREN WALKER ATELIER LOOKBOOK 

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

<iimg4>

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

