Inside A New Vintage Fashion Book Edited By Kate Moss

Kate Moss is one of the most famous vintage clothing lovers in the world. Many of the trailblazing British supermodel’s most well-known looks have been vintage — think the one-shouldered yellow dress she wore to an event in 2003, which was a 1950s number by Jean Desses, or a glowing, long-sleeved vintage Dior silk sheath dress for the 2007 Golden Age of Couture Gala.

As The Guardian put it: “Vintage is to Moss as Givenchy was to Audrey Hepburn and as Hermes is to Jane Birkin.”

Moss has now turned her magpie-eye to be the editor of a new book about premier South American fashion museum Museo de la Moda. Musings on Fashion and Style: Museo de la Moda features 100 archival pieces from the museum, divided into collections of fashion trends that have inspired Kate’s personal sartorial style, such as “Swinging London”, “Floral” and “Glitter”.

Left: Musings on Fashion and Style: Museo de la Moda. Photo / Supplied. Right: Kate Moss wearing a 1950s yellow dress by Jean Desses. Photo / Getty Images

Founded in 1999 and opened in 2007, the Museo de la Moda, which translates simply to “fashion museum”, is one of the world’s most important but least-known museums of its kind.

Fashion pieces include 19th-century Dolman shawls, John Lennon’s Sgt. Pepper’s jacket and 21st-century sequin dresses by Balmain.

The book introduces these garments to the world with Moss as their recognisable champion, and is an exploration of just how special and influential these pieces can be.

• Musings on Fashion and Style: Museo de la Moda is published by Rizolli. Visit Barnesandnoble.com to purchase for $75.