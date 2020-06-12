Kate Spade's New Auckland Boutique Is A Visual Feast

Commercial Bay Precinct has a multitude of new fashion retailers opening this week from both local and international brands.

Among those, much loved American label Kate Spade's vibrant world makes an impact. It is the second store for the brand in New Zealand; the first outpost is situated at Auckland International Airport, and under the direction of creative director Nicola Glass, who joined in 2017, the new Auckland store is in line with Nicola's vision for beautiful, optimistic fashion.

Founded in 1993, Kate Spade is synonymous with 'happy fashion.' To complement the brand's playful offerings, the fit-out features mixed-material accents like marble, velvet, tinted glass and metal, and is in keeping with the brand's whimsical aesthetic.

Since the death of its founder Kate Spade in 2018, Nicola has moved the label forward under her direction, overseeing a multibillion-dollar brand with a diverse portfolio of categories including ready-to-wear, homewares, fragrances, watches and tech accessories. Staying true to its founder's roots, Nicola has managed to ensure the legacy of the brand is in keeping with the times.

A mixture of textures including velvet, marble and tinted glass. Photo / Supplied.

“We’re incredibly proud to be unveiling our new store in Auckland,” says Nicola. “Our brand and everything we make is with the intent of bringing joy to women – enhancing their personal style and sense of confidence. The brand has always been known for its clever use of colour and playful sophistication and I looked to embody those brand hallmarks in this new retail vision - but with a modern twist."

Spanning nearly 1,5000 square foot, the new boutique is in keeping with the brand's affordable luxury - the average price for a dress is around the $300-$500 mark.

"Ultimately, my goal as creative director is to create a vision and develop collections that the original customer, the current customer, and, very importantly, a new customer will find covetable," says Nicola. "We’re excited to be sharing our vision with the Auckland shopper.”

Kate Spade is now open at T022A Level 00 Ground Floor, Commercial Bay. 7 Queen Street. (09) 302 1231