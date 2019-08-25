Kate Sylvester Is Opening NZ Fashion Week With A Nod To Past & Present

Kate Sylvester Hilary jumper, Bea skirt and accessories, all from her winter 2020 collection. Walker and Hall vintage necklace $6860. Walker and Hall earrings $160. Stylist / Dan Ahwa; Photo / Babiche Martens

A waterfall, Nick Cave and lace-trimmed hankies tucked into the fitted dresses of glamorous widows. Pages from Donna Tartt books cascading down like confetti to the soundtrack of Jesus and the Mary Chain. Models kicking china tea cups into the crowd. Prim mid-century ingenues swathed in studded tweed twin-sets like Severine in Belle de Jour crawling along the marbled floors of the Auckland Art Gallery.

It’s difficult to pinpoint a favourite Kate Sylvester show — there have been so many. Officially opening the New Zealand Fashion Week Schedule this year, Kate — along with partner Wayne Conway and team — is looking forward to yet another opportunity to briefly transport us to another place.

“One thing that we’re doing that’s new for us is that we’re actually going to incorporate vintage Kate Sylvester pieces into the show.” This is to help launch a new initiative called Kate Sylvester Re-loved, an online platform where people can on-sell clothes they no longer want. Her stores will also offer a service where customers can bring in their old favourites to get styling help on how to wear them with new season items.

“We want people to keep loving their clothes, and we thought it was a great idea to incorporate this way of thinking into the show this year, says Kate. “It’s been a lot of fun looking at old pieces.”

This year Fashion Week has returned to its original base, at the Auckland Town Hall. Kate’s show is adjacent at The Runway, which has been set up undercover in Aotea Square. It begins at 8.30pm tonight, by invitation only. Working alongside her creative team backstage is M.A.C national artist Kiekie Stanners leading makeup, with hair directed by Sean Mahoney from Colleen.

Photo / Babiche Martens. Stylist / Dan Ahwa. Hair and makeup / Louise Rae. Model / Jordan Vartan from N Model Management. Stylist’s assistant / Annabel Dickson.