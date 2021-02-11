Levi’s Pride 2021 collection. Photo / Supplied

Discover Levi's New 'All Pronouns, All Love' Pride Collection

The denim stalwart's unisex range is a vivid celebration of identity

Friday Feb. 12, 2021

Embracing inclusivity and positivity, Levi’s Pride 2021 collection is out now. Upliftingly entitled “All Pronouns, All Love”, the range and accompanying campaign celebrate the diverse array of pronouns used by people across the gender spectrum, and encourages education and confidence around correct pronoun usage, underscored by the vital importance of respecting identity.

Left: Levi's Pride Relaxed Graphic Tank. Right: Levi’s Vintage Fit Graphic T-Shirt. Photo / Supplied

The unisex offering features denim of course — a jacket, overalls, and a jumpsuit — as well as apparel and accessories (like some very snazzy suspenders).

Levi’s (the first Fortune 500 company to extend health benefits to same-sex partners in 1992) is partnering with Out Right Action International for the third year and 100 per cent of net proceeds from the 2021 collection will go to the organisation, which works to advance the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals around the world.

Levi’s Pride 2021 campaign. Photo / Supplied

The historic denim brand has been supporting Pride since 2014. In recent years its focus has included backing marriage equality and combating workplace discrimination through business, legal and political channels.

Levi’s Pride Liberation Short-All. Photo / Supplied

Left: Levi’s Pride Liberation Trucker Jacket and Short-All. Right: Levi’s Pride Liberation Short-All. Photo / Supplied

Levi’s Pride 2021 campaign. Photo / Supplied

Levi's Pride Relaxed Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt. Photo / Supplied

Left: Levi’s Pride Liberation Trucker Jacket and Short-All. Right: Levi’s Pride Liberation Trucker Jacket. Photo / Supplied

Left: Levi’s Pride Community Tee. Right: Levi's Pride Relaxed Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt. Photo / Supplied

• Levi’s Pride 2021 collection is available from its stores in Auckland (Sylvia Park), Wellington and Dunedin, and online at Levis.co.nz. It will also be stocked at World.

