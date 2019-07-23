The Most Luxurious Pyjama Sets For Lounging In Style

Abbey wears Laing cotton pajama shot set $215. Fiorrucci t-shirt $90. Papinelle silk eye mask $43. Photo / Babiche Martens

PRESIDENTIAL SUITE

Before the day’s end and another work deal is closed, slip into a silky set for the ultimate way to start to unwind. Papinelle set $220. Ray-Ban sunglasses, $185, from Sunglass Hut. Emu slippers, $70, from Smith & Caughey’s.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

For something special, check out the dreamy creations of London-based label Sleeper. This marabou trim pyjama set offers plenty of night-time whimsy. The Sleeper pyjama set $473.

SWEET DREAMS

Lightweight and delicate, this stylish gingham number from sleepwear specialists General Sleep is the ideal look to sneak out in on a midnight escapade, searching for a treat. General Sleep cami and pyjama pant set, $245, and shirt, $285. Ruby black velvet headband $25.

SLEEP ROUTINE

Cultivate a good bedtime beauty regimen with your favourite lotions and potions. This will ensure you wake up morning fresh. Papinelle silk Pajama set $240. Stella + Gemma earrings, $38, from Smith & Caughey’s.

COOL RUNNINGS

How to accessorise this silk top and bottom set from local label Harris Tapper? A pair of your favourite socks and a hot-water bottle could do the trick; but don’t look past the potential of turning it into the perfect after-five cocktail outfit by adding heels and jewellery. Now that’s investment dressing. Harris Tapper shirt $439 and trousers $599. Adidas Originals trainers $170.

COMFORT & JOY

The SkyCity Grand is an ideal spot in which to luxuriate in some self-care and down time. The hotel’s recently renovated Presidential Suite offers extra special accommodation, complete with sprawling views of the Waitemata Harbour, an infinity bathtub, and a generous walk-in wardrobe. Plus the ultimate indulgence of a Californian King-size bed and a pillow menu to make for the perfect wind down. Wallace Cotton shirt $70, pants $65 and robe $90. Emu slippers, $70, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Model / Abbey Meeker from Clyne. Hair and makeup / Shirley Simpson using Aleph. Assistant stylist / Rosie Herdman. Photographer’s assistant / Ella Wake. With thanks to the SkyCity Grand Hotel.

STOCKISTS: Adidas.co.nz; GeneralSleepStore.com; HarrisTapper.com; LaingHome.com; Papinelle.co.nz; RubyNZ.com; SmithandCaugheys.co.nz; The-Sleeper.com; WallaceCotton.com.