La Perla, Loewe, Alaia & More: Say Hello To Multi-Brand Luxury Emporium Faradays

Faradays launches with a campaign featuring Sydney-based artist Dina Broadhurst wearing Alexandre Vauthier. Photo / Supplied

It’s a unique time for the gradual proliferation of luxury brands in New Zealand. International names including Alexander McQueen, Moncler, Jimmy Choo, Balenciaga, Burberry and Saint Laurent prepare to open their first proper foray into the New Zealand market with dedicated stores scheduled to open this side of Christmas.

Adding to this roster of international luxury brands is the launch of a unique multi-brand lifestyle retail concept Faradays, located at the stylish design precinct on Faraday Street in Parnell, Auckland.

Debuting today at Faradays.store and at the store’s Parnell space from next month, the curated edit of brands includes fashion powerhouses Givenchy, Alexandre Vauthier and Giuseppe Zanotti.

While most luxury brands have historically only made their more accessible beauty and accessories categories available to New Zealand, the availability of full ready-to-wear collections and demi-couture lines marks a significant shift in demand for luxury items and changing consumer behavior in New Zealand.

After a slow start to the year with retail figures in the first quarter down only to pick up in July and August by 0.8 per cent from the same time last year - that's $3 million in card sales on apparel and homewares alone (source: Stats NZ), combined with lockdown border restrictions, our appetite for luxury goods is also on the rise.

The brainchild of husband-and-wife team Constance and Edward von Dadelszen, founders of fashion label Dadelszen and vintage accessories and jewellery label Love & Object, both of which will also be available at Faradays, the new emporium is pitched as more than just a one-stop-shop for luxury brands, but a full luxury retail experience.

Much like international concept stores such as 10 Corso Como in Milan, Luisaviaroma in Florence and Joyce in Hong Kong, the goal for Faradays is to build a reputation in the local market for discernment — services such as dedicated valet parking, personal styling, and concierge shopping will be available, along with an evolving roster of pop-ups and interactive events interwoven with its food and wine offering.

La Perla lingerie is just one of the many luxury brands on offer at Faradays. Photo / Supplied

Even more remarkable is the inclusion of iconic French label Alaïa into the mix, bypassing Australia to find its first home in the Southern Hemisphere.

The brand’s unique legacy is experiencing a renaissance since its beloved founder Azzedine Alaïa passed away in 2017, this time under its recent appointment of designer Pieter Mulier. Faradays’ Alaia edit is available for pre-order today, with delivery expected in November.

"The women's Faradays edit is really a reflection of my own wardrobe" says Constance "and women I know and am inspired by - It's about having something classic, like a sleek Dadelszen garment, and pairing it with something a bit more rock and roll, like an Alexandre Vauthier piece."

"As a new mum and a business owner, I've also discovered the power of a chic designer sneaker - something I never imagined I would love, being a heel devotee for many years prior."

In addition to the fashion on offer is lingerie and sleepwear from La Perla and Bordelle, premium luggage from German label Rimowa, designer tableware from Ginori 1735, hand-blown Murano glass from Stories of Italy, blankets from Saved NY, rare fragrances from Hermetica, Roja and Xerjoff and our very own skincare juggernaut Emma Lewisham.

"We wanted to create an iconic retail experience that becomes a beacon of luxury in the Antipodes,” says Edward, the co-founder and CEO of Faradays.

"We want to create a lifestyle destination where one can select not only beautiful, highly curated items but also enjoy an exceptional glass of Champagne or beautiful artwork,” adds creative director and co-founder Constance.

Faradays co-founder and creative director Constance von Dadelszen. Photo / Guy Coombes

Having launched her collection of vintage jewels in Viva in 2013, Constance is excited about this natural progression dedicated to her passion for fashion, design, interiors and beauty.

“We know New Zealand consumers are searching for a truly international luxury department store experience, and we are confident Faradays will deliver an unrivalled offering in the Southern Hemisphere.”

"It’s still about that discovery of something wonderful and new, whilst also celebrating the legacy of the world’s most respected fashion houses, along with the incredible sense of history and longevity they represent."

"Since day one at Love and Object, some of my most adored pieces from our vintage collections over the years have been those absolutely show-stopping Givenchy gems. It is incredibly humbling and such a highlight to be able to offer current season essentials from this iconic designer at Faradays, now online from today. And once the doors open to our physical store later this year, we will offer expressions from their full ready-to-wear collections. It feels like a full-circle moment."

The project has been a labour of love for the couple who have worked closely with a team of stakeholders, including rugby icon and luxury fan Dan Carter, who has come on board as an investor and as a Faradays ambassador, along with award-winning Cheshire Architects, to help create their dream emporium.

The physical space is a heritage-listed 1920s warehouse space featuring four-metre stud ceilings with original, exposed timber beams restored with a fresh update of stone, marble and brass finishings to complement the team’s vision of a warm and inviting luxury environment.

"Faradays was an opportunity to exploit the latent beauty of the old shell and collide this with a reimagining of what an elegant retail experience might feel like,” says George Gregory of Cheshire Architects.

“We wanted this space to be uniquely Faradays: bold but familiar, a place where precious things are collected and displayed, where friends and visitors felt comfortable to stay for the afternoon. The store is made from natural materials rather than synthetics, offering a sense of connection with the heritage of the building and the quality and craft of the products showcased."

Working on the interiors and homeware edit has also been a passion project for Constance.

"Now being in my mid-30s, I take an incredible sense of pride in my home and get great enjoyment out of curating various objects to inspire, and make the everyday that little bit more beautiful. Especially now, given the amount of time we've been spending between our four walls, of late!"

"Just as we have in our fashion, lingerie and sleepwear edit, for home, I also wanted to bring together a mix of both household names, and artisanal new brands for people to discover and fall in love with, both online, today, and later this year, when our physical store comes to fruition.”

The inclusion of an in-house bar where customers can shop and relax will be another key highlight, featuring premium Champagnes from the Maisons of Ruinart, Krug, and LVMH brands Dom Pérignon and Veuve Clicquot, including their prestige cuvee La Grande Dame, brands that recently reported a 44 per cent growth in sales worldwide.

The cellar list also includes a range of top vintage wines from a vast array of wineries including Maison Vauron, Cloudy Bay and Craggy Range.

Ginori 1735 designer tableware. Photo / Supplied

To add to the full experience, a menu of small plates will be curated by Sarah Ginella of Barulho fame. Customers can also view and purchase selected New Zealand artworks from top art gallery Gow Langsford and fresh floral arrangements from boutique florist Grace + Flora.

“It is hard to believe it has been almost 10 years since we launched Love and Object in Viva - when I started out, I was only in my mid-20s" says Constance.

"The last 10 years have been an enormous journey for me personally and with our businesses - including Dadelszen."

"Two things have remained the same, though, and those are the beliefs and values I held when I started my first business, which have translated seamlessly for Eddie and I into the Faradays ethos."

Faradays' e-commerce platform Faradays.store opens from today. Faradays at 8 Faraday Street in Parnell is set to open its doors in November pending alert level updates.

