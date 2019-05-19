New Faces To Watch From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

If anyone's in the know when it comes to the rising stars of the modeling industry, it's Chloe Hill. The New Zealand-born stylist, photographer and muse of many-a designer is also the founder of Cool Pretty Cool, a website dedicated to showcasing fresh faces from Australia and around the world.

Last week at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019 saw her running from show to show, both backstage and front-of-house. Here she shares her top new models to look out for.

Left: Agi at IMG models backstage at Bec & Bridge. Right: Varsha at Chadwick models backstage at Matteau. Photos / Chloe Hill

Agi Akur @ IMG

Despite being new on the scene Agi holds her own next to Aussie runway veterans. I have no doubt she’ll be walking international runways in the next year, watch out!

Varsha @ Chadwick

Varsha was scouted while on holiday in Paris and upon returning to her hometown, Sydney, got signed by Chadwick. I’ve shot with her a few times already this year and I love her energy and eagerness, she’s going to go far.

Left: Penny at Kult models backstage at Matteau. Right: Cameron at IMG backstage at Matteau. Photos / Chloe Hill

Penny Capp @ Kult

This adorable new face walked her first ever show for resort label Matteau. I snapped her with Robyn Lawley and Phoebe Tonkin right after they had all walked, cute!

Cameron Stephens @ IMG

This stunner was scouted by Khloe Kardashian for her label Good American earlier this year and made her runway debut at MBFWA. Proving the industry is ready for size diversity she was cast in some of the best shows of the week like Hansen & Gretel, Matteau and Karla Spetic.

Left: Fuyao at IMG models backstage at Jonathan Simkhai. Right: Aylah at Kult models backstage at Matteau. Photos / Chloe Hill

Fuyao Li @ IMG

I first met Fuyao at MBFWA last year, when she didn’t speak a word of English and had only just arrived from China. This year she was back in full force, as one of the top walking models of the MBFWA!

Aylah @ Kult

I first shot Aylah while on holiday in Paris in 2017, since then the pocket rocket (and taekwondo expert!) has chopped off her hair and emerged as one of the hottest models on the scene.