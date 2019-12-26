5 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas To Suit Any Occasion

For many of us, New Year's Eve is always a night to remember. Whether you're celebrating with friends or family, in the city or far away from it, dressing up is always half the fun and can make the occasion even more special.

DINNER PARTY

For a sophisticated New Year's Eve dinner soiree, pull out all the stops and wear something with wow-factor in the comfort of the home.

1. Wynn Hamlyn dress $770. 2. Walker & Hall 9ct gold chain $520. 3. La Tribe kitten heels $300. 4. Lucilla Gray silk scrunchie $45. 5. Bao Bao Issey Miyake pouch, $320, from Scotties.

FESTIVAL

Festie vibes are all about ease — a tie dyed T-shirt and shorts will help get you into the spirit.

1. Ruby organic cotton T-shirt $129. 2. Seed Heritage linen shorts $90. 3. Birkenstock waterproof, washable sandals $70. 4. Zara organic cotton crossbody belt bag $56. 5. Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $189.

CITY

City slickers will love this contemporary look. Tuck a billowing button-down shirt into a statement mini skirt, and finish off with some cool leather boots.

Photo / Supplied

1. Superette shirt $199. 2. Chaos & Harmony boots $399. 3. Camilla & Marc skirt, $839, from Sisters & Co. 4. Flash Jewellery silver hoop earrings $170. 5. Gucci bag $3545.

BEACH

Blue water and warm sand call for a romantic white dress to offset tanned skin. A modern update on Roman-style sandals will help bring the look down to earth.

Photo / Supplied

1. Aje dress $685. 2. Mi Piaci sandals $220. 3. Amber Sceats pearl bracelet with emerald $159. 4. Poms sunglasses, $305, from Black Box Boutique.

HOUSE PARTY

Ringing in the new year with a house party? You'll want to channel effortless cool. This means denim, and a slinky little slip top.

Photo / Supplied

1. Hansen and Gretel top, $220, from Area 51. 2. Levi's rib cage cropped flares, $170, from Smith & Caughey's. 3. Senso leather mules $239. 4. DLYP satin bag, $399, from Deadly Ponies. 5. Slow Lane hairclip, $16, from Good as Gold.