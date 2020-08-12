The Local Fashion Brands Making Face Masks

Fashion designers supplement mask delivery delays and shortages by making their own

By Dan Ahwa
Auckland-based designer Jojo Ross. Photo / @jojo.ross
Thursday Aug. 13, 2020

As New Zealand heads into another day of alert level 2 (nationwide) and alert level 3 (wider Auckland) after the announcement of Covid-19 cases in the community from an Auckland family, the demand for wearing face masks has risen once again after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern strongly encouraged New Zealander's to wear face masks if they leave their homes, and to even consider wearing “liberal interpretations” of face masks - including bandanas or scarves.

While the majority of masks are not medical grade, the point is to consider some form of cost-effective protection, and face coverings help slow the spread of the virus.

After more than 100 days of being Covid free, the new cases announced this week have encouraged a handful of local fashion designers to make use of their resources, off-cuts and skills to make masks accessible to Kiwis, and to help supplement delivery delays and shortages of masks across the country - and even the rest of the world.

Some, like Hamilton-based designer Annah Stretton, have been producing their own face masks since March, producing up to 30,000 re-usable face masks a day.

From linen to organic cotton, cloth face masks are effective for the general public as they create a barrier between your mouth and nose and those around you. This makes it more difficult for the droplets that spread coronavirus through coughs, sneezes and talking to reach others; and serve as an indirect reminder to avoid touching your face.

The average person who is not working in a medical environment with COVID-19 patients should wear a cloth mask to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for our medical workers.

WATCH: How To Wear A Fabric Mask Safely

While we consider our health and the health of those around us in and outside of our bubbles right now, the creative spirit of our local fashion industry highlights you can still express your personal style in a safe way too, with fun, reusable and easy to wash masks.

Here are some of our current favourites. 

JOJO ROSS

The designer lends her signature futuristic aesthetic to clean-cut face masks.

JEANINE CLARKIN

The Waiheke Island-based designer has a range of denim, blanket and cotton masks that feature words in Te Reo. 

MN UNIFORM

Soft 100 percent premium linen 

JULIETTE HOGAN

The designer has released a selection of face masks using some of her key prints. 

 LOCLAIRE

Orders have closed due to the high-demand, but nevertheless a brand to keep in mind - this pandemic is going to be around for some time. 

HILLS HATS

The Wellington-based hat experts recently turned its attention to masks, creating matching hat and mask sets. 

TWIG & TALE

The local website offers free face mask patterns (pleated and panel versions) with multiple fastening options.

ANNAH STRETTON

Re-usable masks in myriad colours and fabrics. The Waikato business says it is making as many as 30,000 face masks a day.

RUBY

Non-medical, reusable masks with ties made from offcuts from its print and colour heavy Ruby and Liam collections.

Non-medical, reusable masks with ties made from offcuts. Photo / Supplied.

CACTUS

A highly efficient, portable face mask. For those that can afford $45 for a mask, go for it.

HAVILAH

Wellington-based designer Havilah Arendse is selling these cute and cheerful face masks, made from offcuts from previous collections. Each mask costs $20 (plus $5 for domestic shipping) and comes with a Helix Filter. DM Havilah on Instagram to purchase.

MAAIKE

A vibrant signature print, outer is 100 percent Viscose and inner a breathable cotton silk. 

 

