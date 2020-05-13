Zambesi autumn/winter 2020. Photo / Marissa Findlay.

See Now, Buy Now: Where To Buy The Looks From The Viva x Together Today Runway Show

Support the local fashion industry by shopping new-season looks

By Dan Ahwa
Wednesday May 13, 2020

A collective of fashion designers, brands, retailers and PR companies have banded together for Together Today, an online shopping night that goes live from 5pm Thursday 14 May.

Following the impact of Covid-19 on local retail, the unique collaborative event aims to give the fashion industry a boost in terms of morale and revenue - offering fashion lovers special deals for one night only, including discounts, gifts with purchases, giveaways, and more.

The event, live between 5pm and midnight on Thursday night, will be hosted on each brand’s individual online store with their special offerings and new season autumn/winter 2020 collections, and collectively hosted at Together Today - where customers can peruse practical information about the event including a directory of all participating brands and retailers.

READ: Fashion Insiders Discuss: How Will Covid-19 Affect The New Zealand Fashion Industry?

Nom*D founder Margi Robertson says now is the time to come together as an industry. “NOM*d is serious about supporting the New Zealand fashion industry. This is a shout out to all our customers and the industry to say that we are together, today.”

Designer Wynn Crawshaw of Wynn Hamlyn says the initiative is also a chance to stay motivated as a young brand. 

“The support from New Zealand for Kiwi designers over this time has been huge and we have felt it. It's nice to support it back and get involved in an initiative that brings Kiwi brands, of all sizes, together for one night. This kind of offer really helps us to keep the momentum going in our business and gives us a new opportunity to talk to our customers.”

To mark the event, we've put together a runway show of some of the brands participating, featuring a fun mix of models, muses, friends, and designers themselves at home - all wearing current autumn/winter 2020 collections that you can purchase now or pre-order.

Watch the show, then shop the looks at the links below - to support our local fashion and retail industry.

WATCH: VIVA x TOGETHER TODAY RUNWAY SHOW

Look 1: Wynn Hamlyn

Manahou wears the Gathered dress

Look 2: Harris Tapper

Milly wears Trench coat and Midi Office skirt

Look 3: Zambesi Man

Tau wears Zambesi coat (available for pre-order), Touchstone trousersRaf Simons x Eastpak backpack, Maison Margiela Tabi slippers

Look 4: Twenty-seven Names

Priya wears Big Day dress

Look 5: Stolen Girlfriends Club

Marc wears Ronnie jacketSci-Fi skivvyDiagonal SGC scarfWestern beltLove Lost trousersWestern boots

Lucinda wears Love Lost overshirt (worn as dress) and Hiss satchel

Look 6: Kate Sylvester

Tom wears Sylvester Quilted vest decorated with Forget Me Not pins

Isabelle wears Kate Sylvester Babs dress

Look 7: Salasai

Kelly wears Poetic dress

Look 8: Yu Mei

Jessie carries 3/4 Milly bag

Look 9: Ruby

Anna-Lise wears Tilda cardigan and Freja slip dress 

Look 10: Nom*D

Rose wears pieces from Bruise autumn/winter 2020.

Look 11: Timberland

Will wears 6-inch Premium boots 

Look 12: Asuwere

Antoin'e wears a selection from Asuwere

Look 13: Zambesi

Nicola wears Tuxedo blazerSuit skirtRSVP T-shirtFaux Fur hatArgyle belt

Look 14: Yu Mei

Adrian wears 3/4 Phoebe bucket bag

Look 15: Wynn Hamlyn

Manahou wears Twist Bustier dress

Share this:

Discover

 
Prev
Next

View More

Designers In Lockdown: Catching Up With Simon Pound From Ingrid Starnes

The managing director shares how the label is navigating the impacts of Covid-19, plus the motivation behind a crowdfunding ini...

Catching Up With Fibre Artist & Designer Shona Tawhiao

The champion of traditional raranga shares how self-isolation breeds fresh inspiration

Designers In Lockdown: Catching Up With Ruby Creative Director Deanna Didovich

The designer shares what's been keeping her motivated and how the Ruby team is evolving to successfully navigate Covid-19

Designers In Lockdown: Catching Up With Wynn Crawshaw

Fashion designer Wynn Crawshaw of Wynn Hamlyn talks us through his fall 2020 collection and how he’s staying motivated at home ...

More Fashion / Features & Profiles

Where To Buy The Looks From the Viva x Together Today Show

Former Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman On Clothes & Other Things That Matter

Costume Designer Edward K. Gibbon's Magical Intepretation Of 'The Luminaries'

Kate Sylvester Shares Her Mother's Wisdom About The Meaning Of Home

Designers In Lockdown: Catching Up With Simon Pound From Ingrid Starnes

Why Sewing Is The Classic Pastime Offering Solace & Creativity Right Now

Opinion: Call Me A Misery, But I Won't Miss The Met Gala

Catching Up With Fibre Artist & Designer Shona Tawhiao

Karen Walker Shares Her Lockdown Distractions

Fashion Insiders Discuss: How Will Covid-19 Affect The New Zealand Fashion Industry?
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter