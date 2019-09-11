Retail News: Kowtow Opens Its First Auckland Boutique In Newmarket

Following on from the opening of its Wellington flagship store in 2018, Kowtow has now officially opened its first Auckland store in Newmarket.

Fans of the label’s ethically and sustainably made designs will now be able to shop at its beautiful new physical space in the popular shopping district, where just last month also saw the first phase of the long-awaited Westfield Newmarket shopping centre open.

"It’s a pleasure to have a presence in Auckland and create a beautiful space that remains true to our values” says the label’s founder and creative director Gosia Piatek, who splits her time between her native Wellington and London base.

“Like Wellington, we have emphasised natural, locally sourced and sustainable materials, yet consciously created a space unique to Auckland to articulate its own meaningful experience.”

The boutique, located on York St, is housed in a building significant to the area. First built in 1928, it was originally part of the Newmarket metal works precinct.

Tapping into Kowtow’s minimalist aesthetic, the interiors have been designed by award-winning designer Rufus Knight, who is also responsible for the Wellington flagship.

Creating a warm and inviting shopping experience aligned with the brand’s values — the interiors feature aged brass and smooth oiled oak, providing a harmonious space that pays homage to Kowtow's design and ethical principles, and the discerning tastes of its Auckland customer base.

Sustainable elements are also an important design feature, with interior wood panelling and accents made from traceable New Zealand-grown oak and finished by hand with a non-toxic and environmentally friendly Osmo hardwax oil.

Other features include hand braided rugs made from sustainably grown jute, supplied by local company Nodi and made in India at a certified GoodWeave manufacturer; beautiful linen curtains that have been sustainably grown, harvested and processed using the environmentally friendly dew-retting method; and Ottomans designed by Simon James, locally made and upholstered with renewable and biodegradable, organic linen.

• Kowtow’s first Auckland store, located at 6 York Street Newmarket. Kowtowclothing.com