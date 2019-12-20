9 Golden Rules To Follow When Shopping For Sunglasses This Summer

Rihanna rocks the tiny sunglass trend in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

In the past, I’ve been guilty of impulse-buying sunglasses — like the Celine ones that were much too heavy for my small nose to keep up, so ended up being passed on to my mum, or the multiple pairs that I’ve bought at airports, having forgotten to pack a single pair for a week-long beach holiday.

But the right — or wrong — pair of sunglasses can transform your face, as I found recently when I met with Robert Roope for a fitting.

Roope has been an optician for 50 years, and launched his own label of opticals and sunglasses, Black Eyewear, 15 years ago (he now has shops on London’s Goodge Street and in St Albans).

According to Roope, even those of us who have identified a frame shape that suits us will then overlook the little details — which prompted me to draw up a guide to navigating said details while shopping, and ending up with your perfect pair.

Shop by shape

Trends are all well and good, but if last year’s tiny-sunglasses trend taught us one thing, it’s that what works for Rihanna doesn’t work for the everywoman. Those teeny pairs made all but the most sculpted of faces look inflated, and at the other end of the spectrum, supersized frames can swamp a smaller face. Consult our face-shape guide below for a steer on what may suit, and then try on as many pairs as you can — this is not a purchase to make online.

Consider skin tone

After identifying my preferred shape (cat eyes) I gravitated towards a black pair — my reasoning being that they’d go with everything in my wardrobe, like a black handbag or pair of shoes. But if black can be too severe in dress form, just think of how unflattering it can be on the face. Tortoiseshells are a softer wear-with-everything alternative to black: Roope steered me towards an unusual pale iteration that works with my honey blonde (from a bottle) hair and fair skin. If you’re prone to redness, avoid that colour in your frames — try blues and greens instead. And if you’re considering a bright colour, think of it in combination with the colours in your wardrobe, or even your favourite lipstick — does it complement or clash?

Try them outside (or at least by a window)

Since you’ll be wearing your new sunglasses in full sunlight, you need to see what they’ll actually look like. Seek out the brightest natural light you can find in store — short of climbing into the window display — for the truest preview.

Invest in quality

The point of sunglasses is to shield your eyes from UV rays, so make sure you buy a pair that does (as all of these we’re recommending do). Anything less is a waste of money, no matter how low the price tag.

Bring a hairband

If you fluctuate between wearing your hair up and down, then don’t forget to try a potential new pair with it worn both ways. Hair worn down may soften a shape that’s too angular for you, but if that’s the case you’ll be able to tell once you tie your hair up.

Pay attention to the bridge

“The keyhole bridge will usually make the nose look longer and wider,” says Roope, while “the regular bridge is most effective when used to shorten and narrow the nose shape”. Specialist opticians will offer both, and be able to guide you to the bridge that suits you.

Avoid jewellery-clash

Sunglasses are an accessory, and they should complement everything else. If you only wear silver jewellery, look for frames with silver metal finishing. If you often wear large earrings, you may want to choose a more understated pair of shades that won’t dominate an outfit.

Don’t hide your eyebrows

“The position of the eyebrows in relation to the top rim of the frame is important,” says Roope, “the top rim should not sit too high above the brow line as this can have the effect of making the face appear much longer.” Instead, look for frames that sit either just above the brow line, or below - though in that case, you’ll need to look for a shape that complements your brow shape.

Don’t stop at one

You wouldn’t expect one pair of shoes to see you through every occasion, but many ask that of their sunglasses. Visiting the Martin Parr exhibition at London's National Portrait Gallery last weekend, I was struck by the image of a man at the races wearing a top hat and a pair of Oakley sports-visor sunglasses. After coordinating your hat to your dress, shoes and bag for a summer wedding or race day, why ruin the look with the wrong pair of sunglasses? Instead, you need a rotating shade-robe of options to suit every occasion — more on that next.

Shopping by shape

The most flattering frames will be a pair that suits your face shape. While your features — especially your nose and brow bone — will make a difference too, here are the basic rules for getting the outline right.

Oblong faces: try oversized square shapes, like this season’s Seventies styles

Heart faces: try pointy cat eyes

Square faces: try round or oval frames

Diamond faces: try frames with an upswept curve at the top

Pear faces: try oversized frames that add width

Round faces: try square or angular frames

Oval faces: try rounded cat eyes

For work

If your working wardrobe is tailored, you need sleek, sharp frames to match in classic colours that will work with neutral shades of black, navy and grey.



At the weekend

Your “off-duty” pair can be standout: look for brightly coloured frames or lenses.



Special occasion

For events held in full sun - like race days and garden weddings — look for elegant frames in pastel shades or with jewellery-like metal detailing



On holiday

The soft wash of colour offered by tinted lenses will look spot-on with linen sundresses.

