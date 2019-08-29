Stunning Spring Fashion That's Perfectly In Sync With Its Surroundings

ON THE COVER: Prada dress $8250 and heels $1860. Prada.com. Vintage necklace, $429, from Love & Object. Loveandobject.com. Photo / Scott Hardy

Fashion and interiors work in harmony to subtly inform the way we dress now. From furniture textiles to painterly hues, when our wardrobe is in sync with our surroundings, it’s a reminder there truly is no place like home.

ENJOY THE SILENCE

Delicate pieces for both home and wardrobe evoke a sense of tranquil respite.

Karen Walker top $470. Brie Leon earrings $139.

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

Spiral staircases became increasingly popular during the Middle Ages, serving the very specific purpose of slowing down an ambush during an attack on a kingdom. This velvet-covered bannister elegantly frames a tweed houndstooth twinset by Alessandro Michele for Gucci.

Gucci jacket $4980, skirt $2100 and skivvy $1300. Vintage Chanel earrings, $789, from Love & Object. Mi Piaci heels $260.

A STILL LIFE

A beautiful floral arrangement can transform a home. Kensal Florist's arrangements look as though they've been freshly plucked out of a wild English garden. This bouquet by Liv Wakem, who previously worked at the highly regarded Scarlet & Violet in London, champions sustainable floristry and supports local growers wherever possible.

Gucci blouse $2550, blazer $4550, and trousers $1650. Vintage Christian Lacroix earrings, $729, from Love & Object. Mi Piaci heels $240.

THE DISCREET CHARM OF THE BOURGEOISIE

A subtle pop of the collar transforms a tailored vest into one that nods to aristocratic uniforms.

Penny Sage top $295. Camilla & Marc vest $959. Ingrid Starnes pants $379. Rebe boots, $1295, from Muse. Karen Walker earrings $3139.

NOCTURNE IN E-FLAT MAJOR

An ivory blouse to tinkle the ivories in; a piano has provided entertainment at home for decades. Who would have guessed Italian inventor Bartolomeo Cristofori's ingenious 16th century invention would stand the test of time?

Gregory blouse $399. Camilla & Marc skirt $599. Prada heels $1375. Karen Walker bag $570. Brie Leon earrings $139.

ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE

. . . And all the men and women merely players. The words of William Shakespeare were never truer than they are today. In a world bombarded by the constant quest for at least 15 minutes of fame, the home is a place of refuge and sanctuary.

Prada shirt $1460 and skirt $3175. Vintage Chanel earrings, $789, from Love & Object. Floral arrangement by Kensal Flower Studio.

EXTERIOR SIGNS OF WEALTH

A retro print extends from carpet to body in this Kate Sylvester dress. The right amount of clashing print is a sure-fire way to subtly provoke thoughtful attention; what might not seem right in theory can be a pleasant surprise.

Kate Sylvester dress $429. Tights, $23, from Smith & Caughey's. Mi Piaci shoes $260. Prada handbag $3200. Vintage Chanel earrings, $789, from Love & Object.

