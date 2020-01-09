Inspiring Summer Outfit Ideas To Steal From Instagram

Supermodel Helena Christensen makes a great case for pattern-mixing and how to wear a scarf as a skirt this summer. Photo / @helenachristensen

Summer might be taking its sweet time to arrive in Aotearoa this year, but we'll be ready for when it does eventually come with outfit ideas from some of our favourite celebrities and influencers.

From pattern-mixing to white-on-white, dresses with sneakers and how to get more mileage out of a swimsuit, summer's a great time to experiment with fun looks and get the most out of your wardrobe.

SUNSET VIBES

Take a leaf out of Tracee Ellis Ross's book and look to the skies for this colour combination. Pink and orange are beautiful summer shades, and the fact that together they remind us of sorbet can only be a good thing.

SHIRTY SHORTY



The eternally cool Susie Bubble knows what she's doing this vibrant printed short-sleeved shirt — a summer staple. Hers is Prada, but you could definitely find a fun dupe in a vintage store or op shop.

Look for an oversized silhouette, perfect for wearing over a skirt as she's done, or tucking one side into shorts.

SKIRTING AROUND

French/British fashion influencer Camille Charriere wears a mini skirt with the best of them but here she makes a great case for an ankle grazer.

Perfect if you're after something more sun smart or are just keen to show less skin, the simplicity of a great white T-shirt and strappy sandals keeps it modern.

SUIT UP



A great summer workwear option as demonstrated by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the skirt suit; again, a white T-shirt keeps it fresh but a vintage or printed t-shirt or shirt would also look great. A suit of any type is a great investment as it can be worn together or as separate pieces, making it a hard-working staple.

She's wearing hers with high heels, but sneakers, flat sandals or loafers would be equally chic.

SUMMER NIGHTS

This look on model Paloma Elsesser is brilliant going-out inspiration for steamy summer evenings. Having a light top layer is key, and a filmy white shirt can be tied any number of ways, while a white bandeau or crop top is easy to find.

Her accessories are on point, with a headband keeping hair free from dewy skin and some hoop earrings.

PEDAL PUSHER



The very fashionable Grece Ghanem makes a case for bringing back some noughties favourites: pedal pushers and mules. While high and kitten-heeled mules have long solidified themselves as a major trend, pedal pushers are trickier to pull off.

Grece is making hers work with a black tank top to match her shoes, and the slightly relaxed fit of the capris is something to note.

WHITE OUT

While the warmer months are a fun time to experiment with bright colours and patterns, an all-white ensemble always looks cool. Take a cue from singer Jorja Smith and pair a white tank with some relaxed white cargo-pants or trousers, and don't forget to finish the look with white sneakers too.

White is also known to reflect the sun rather than absorb it, so bonus points for practicality.

ART SCHOOL



Channel Cali-cool with a tie-dyed t-shirt. Model and activist Adwoa Aboah shows that when it comes to prints, the more the merrier. Pair your colourful tee with an equally busy skirt for an energetic jolt of patterns.

SWIM TO SIDEWALK

One pieces can do double time in summer, acting as both swimwear and a cool top tucked into just about anything. Great high-waisted jeans and white bucket hat complete Alexa Chung's ensemble; you might want to add shoes but that's entirely up to you.

IMPRESSIVE DRESS

A breezy and voluminous dress is one of the easiest things you can have in your wardrobe for summer; throw it on, add some shoes and you're done. A pairing of sneakers brings the look down to earth and adds sporty contrast, however this would look equally great with mules, heels or sandals.

