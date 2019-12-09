30 Summer Swimsuits To Suit Any Style

The days are getting warmer, and you know what that means: time to rescue the togs from the back of the drawer (unless you've been lucky enough to have gone on a holiday recently).

If you're after a new pair, there's plenty of choice when it comes to new season swimwear, in a plethora of patterns and styles.

BLACK

Photos / Supplied

From left: Witchery textured swimsuit $170.

Seed Heritage bikini $89.90

Shade Swim one piece swimsuit $219.

Allsisters bikini top, $77, and bottoms, $77, from Net-a-Porter.

Zara polka-dot swimsuit $55.90.

FLORAL

Photos / Supplied

From left: H&M top $28, and bottoms, $20.

Peony one piece swimsuit $325.

Matteau bikini top, $169, and bottoms, $169, from Sisters & Co.

Ephemera swim bikini top, $199, and bottoms, $104.

Marysia one piece swimsuit, $679, from The Shelter.

BLOCK BRIGHTS

Photos / Supplied

From left: Aurai Swimwear top, $69, and bottoms, $59, both made with biodegradable polyamide.

Albus Lumen one piece swimsuit, $314, from Matches Fashion.

Nisa swimsuit $190.

Kowtow bikini top, $139, and bottoms $139.

Bondi Born wrap-style swimsuit, $329, from Father Rabbit.

VINTAGE-INSPIRED

Photos / Supplied

From left: Holiday the Label bikini $136.

Adidas trefoil recycled nylon & polyester swimsuit, $55, from Good as Gold.

Faithfull The Brand bikini, $198, from The Iconic.

Fisch econyl swimsuit $384.

DoDo Bar Or swimsuit, $333, from Moda Operandi.

FOR THE BOYS

Photos / Supplied

From left: Bather swim shorts, $129, from Workshop.

Country Road swim shorts $89.90.

Double Rainbouu swim shorts $115.

Lacoste swim shorts, $140, from Smith & Caughey's.

Outerknown swim shorts, $188, from Mr Porter.



STOCKISTS: Auraiswimwear.com; Babesinbathers.com; Countryroad.co.nz; Doublerainbouu.com; Ephemeralive.com; Fatherrabbit.com; Fischswim.com; H&M (0800) 406 700; Holidaythelabel.com; Matchesfashion.com; Meilan.co.nz; Modaoperandi.com; Mrporter.com; Net-a-Porter.com; Nisa.co.nz; Nz.kowtowclothing.com; Peonyswimwear.com; Seedheritage.com; Shadeswim.com.au; Shop.goodasgoldshop.com; Sistersandco.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Theiconic.co.nz; Theshelteronline.com; Zara.com.