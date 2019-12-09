30 Summer Swimsuits To Suit Any Style
Whether you're a floral lover or gravitate towards classic black, there's a one piece swimsuit or bikini for you
The days are getting warmer, and you know what that means: time to rescue the togs from the back of the drawer (unless you've been lucky enough to have gone on a holiday recently).
If you're after a new pair, there's plenty of choice when it comes to new season swimwear, in a plethora of patterns and styles.
BLACK
From left: Witchery textured swimsuit $170.
Seed Heritage bikini $89.90
Shade Swim one piece swimsuit $219.
Allsisters bikini top, $77, and bottoms, $77, from Net-a-Porter.
Zara polka-dot swimsuit $55.90.
FLORAL
From left: H&M top $28, and bottoms, $20.
Peony one piece swimsuit $325.
Matteau bikini top, $169, and bottoms, $169, from Sisters & Co.
Ephemera swim bikini top, $199, and bottoms, $104.
Marysia one piece swimsuit, $679, from The Shelter.
BLOCK BRIGHTS
From left: Aurai Swimwear top, $69, and bottoms, $59, both made with biodegradable polyamide.
Albus Lumen one piece swimsuit, $314, from Matches Fashion.
Nisa swimsuit $190.
Kowtow bikini top, $139, and bottoms $139.
Bondi Born wrap-style swimsuit, $329, from Father Rabbit.
VINTAGE-INSPIRED
From left: Holiday the Label bikini $136.
Adidas trefoil recycled nylon & polyester swimsuit, $55, from Good as Gold.
Faithfull The Brand bikini, $198, from The Iconic.
Fisch econyl swimsuit $384.
DoDo Bar Or swimsuit, $333, from Moda Operandi.
FOR THE BOYS
From left: Bather swim shorts, $129, from Workshop.
Country Road swim shorts $89.90.
Double Rainbouu swim shorts $115.
Lacoste swim shorts, $140, from Smith & Caughey's.
Outerknown swim shorts, $188, from Mr Porter.
