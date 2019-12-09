From left: Moontide one-shoulder swimsuit, $110, from Smith & Caughey's. Araks bikini top, $320, from Mei Lan. Photo / Babiche Martens. Stylist / Rosie Herdman

30 Summer Swimsuits To Suit Any Style

Whether you're a floral lover or gravitate towards classic black, there's a one piece swimsuit or bikini for you

By Rosie Herdman
Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019

The days are getting warmer, and you know what that means: time to rescue the togs from the back of the drawer (unless you've been lucky enough to have gone on a holiday recently).

If you're after a new pair, there's plenty of choice when it comes to new season swimwear, in a plethora of patterns and styles. 

BLACK

Photos / Supplied

From left: Witchery textured swimsuit $170.
Seed Heritage bikini $89.90
Shade Swim one piece swimsuit $219.
Allsisters bikini top, $77, and bottoms, $77, from Net-a-Porter.
Zara polka-dot swimsuit $55.90.

FLORAL

Photos / Supplied

From left: H&M top $28, and bottoms, $20.
Peony one piece swimsuit $325.
Matteau bikini top, $169, and bottoms, $169, from Sisters & Co.
Ephemera swim bikini top, $199, and bottoms, $104.
Marysia one piece swimsuit, $679, from The Shelter.

BLOCK BRIGHTS

Photos / Supplied

From left: Aurai Swimwear top, $69, and bottoms, $59, both made with biodegradable polyamide.
Albus Lumen one piece swimsuit, $314, from Matches Fashion.
Nisa swimsuit $190.
Kowtow bikini top, $139, and bottoms $139.
Bondi Born wrap-style swimsuit, $329, from Father Rabbit.

VINTAGE-INSPIRED

Photos / Supplied

From left: Holiday the Label bikini $136.
Adidas trefoil recycled nylon & polyester swimsuit, $55, from Good as Gold.
Faithfull The Brand bikini, $198, from The Iconic.
Fisch econyl swimsuit $384.
DoDo Bar Or swimsuit, $333, from Moda Operandi.

FOR THE BOYS

Photos / Supplied

From left: Bather swim shorts, $129, from Workshop.
Country Road swim shorts $89.90.
Double Rainbouu swim shorts $115.
Lacoste swim shorts, $140, from Smith & Caughey's.
Outerknown swim shorts, $188, from Mr Porter.

STOCKISTS: Auraiswimwear.com; Babesinbathers.com; Countryroad.co.nz; Doublerainbouu.com; Ephemeralive.com; Fatherrabbit.com; Fischswim.com; H&M (0800) 406 700; Holidaythelabel.com; Matchesfashion.com; Meilan.co.nz; Modaoperandi.com; Mrporter.com; Net-a-Porter.com; Nisa.co.nz; Nz.kowtowclothing.com; Peonyswimwear.com; Seedheritage.com; Shadeswim.com.au; Shop.goodasgoldshop.com; Sistersandco.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Theiconic.co.nz; Theshelteronline.com; Zara.com.

