Sweet Stores To Shop In New Zealand's Top Holiday Hotspots

Leaving the big smoke this summer? Wondering where to spend your Christmas pennies or sort that emergency New Year's Eve outfit? Don't fret, we have you covered with Viva's approved list of shopping destinations at holiday hot spots around the country.

READ: 14 Top Design Stores Around NZ

MATAKANA

Two Boutique

In the heart of one of Auckland's favourite getaway spots is Two Boutique, a store that's as relaxed and inviting as its surrounds. With both men's and women's fashion on offer, brands to look out for include Ben Sherman, Juliette Hogan, Auguste the Label, Maison Scotch, Reliquia Jewellery, Steele and Lonely lingerie. 2 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana or Twoboutique.co.nz

THAMES

Huia Design

Those on their way to the Coromandel are well advised to make a pit stop at Huia Design, the sister store of longstanding Grey Lynn boutique Moa. Huia Design champions locally designed fashion, sculptural pottery, jewellery and more. 712 Pollen St, Thames or Huiadesignstore.com

MOUNT MAUNGANUI

Sisters & Co

A true destination shopping location, this store, with its relaxed environment befitting its beach location, is filled with the best fashion. Our favourites from home and abroad include Jac + Jack, Matteau, Iro, Bassike, Phillipe Model and Zoe & Morgan, just to name a few. 208 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui or Sistersandco.co.nz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Plane (@paperplanestore) on Nov 10, 2019 at 11:02pm PST

Paper Plane Store

In the heart of the Mount, you'll find this multifaceted store, where you can walk away with anything from a pair of earrings to beautiful linen bed sheets. Some of our favourite notable brands include Brie Leon Jewellery, Citta, Jamie Kay kids, Zulu & Zephyr and The Poster Club. 100 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui or Paperplanestore.com.

NAPIER/HASTINGS

Degas Boutique

This standout store in Napier is a great place to source summer pieces with brands such as Trelise Cooper, Georgia Alice, Diesel, Gregory and Caroline Sills to excite your fashion senses. 35 Tennyson St, Napier South or Degas.co.nz.

Blackbird Goods

Lifestyle store Blackbird Goods boasts an impressive range of handpicked wares — from linen kimonos to Curio Noir fragrances and candles. Husband and wife team Gemma Adams and Nathan Speeden have focused on local and international treasures, all beautifully built to last. 25 Dalton St, Napier South or Blackbirdgoods.co.nz



QUEENSTOWN

Slow Store

Queenstown's newest and most elite concept store is heaven for minimalist design lovers. It stocks a range of well-known clothing brands such as local labels Mahsa and Kowtow, along with Viktoria & Woods, Nili Lotan and Levi's. The finest in Danish furniture design is also on show, with brands such as Normann Copenhagen, Ferm Living and Frama. You can relax at the in-house vegan cafe in between try-ons, too. 83 Beach St, Queenstown or Slowstore.co.nz.

READ: Where To Eat, Shop & Stay Next Time You're In Queenstown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Divine (@_angeldivine) on Aug 7, 2019 at 9:54pm PDT

Angel Divine

This multi-brand powerhouse boutique has been a hot spot for many years. Showcasing a range of New Zealand and international designers such as P.E Nation, Georgia Alice, Commoners, Zambesi, Paloma Wool, Lonely Lingerie and Karen Walker to name a few, alongside shop owner Natalie Newlands' namesake brand — Newlands. A must-stop for a unique selection of your favourite brands. 3 Searle Lane, Queenstown or Angeldivine.co.nz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 47 FROCKS (@47frocks) on Jul 5, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

WANAKA

47 Frocks

For a normally sleepy ski resort, Wanaka is spoilt for choice with this designer boutique. Spread over two stores, 47 Frocks and 47 Lounge house an exceptional range of designers and stock everything from accessories to swimwear to frocks. Find brands such as Deadly Ponies, Bassike, Kate Sylvester, Harris Tapper, Marle, Penny Sage, Lucy Folk and more. 47 Helwick St, Wanaka or 47frocks.co.nz.

READ: Retail News: Luxury Leather Brand Common People Open In Wanaka

ARROWTOWN

Seletti Concept Store

A hidden gem nestled in the hills of beautiful Arrowtown is Seletti Concept Store. Featuring a major influence of international brands such as Ganni, Isabel Marant, Iro, Golden Goose, M.i.h Jeans, Frame and Cecilie Copenhagen, to name a few. This store is a must on your boutique bucket list. 3/54 Buckingham St, Arrowtown or Seletticonceptstore.com.

TASMAN/MALBOROUGH

Thomas's Department Store

If you're heading to the vines or the beautiful beaches of the Tasman area, a stop off at Thomas's boutique in Blenheim is a must. Names to look out for in the multi-faceted store are Kowtow, Shona Joy, Taylor, Ted Baker, Camilla and Marc, Brie Leon and Deadly Ponies. 54 Market St, Blenheim or Thomass.co.nz.

Palm Boutique

This is a great find in the small beach town of Nelson. Stocking a wide range of well-known brands such as Wynn Hamlyn, Ingrid Starnes, Maggie Marilyn, NOM*d, Yu Mei and more, Palm Boutique also stocks a range of carefully curated international brands. 67 Bridge St, Nelson or Palmboutique.co.nz.

