Put Your Best Foot Forward With The Top Sandal Trends To Try This Summer

Sandal season is almost here and soon there won’t be a winter boot in sight, only naked ankles and liberated toes stretched as far as the eye can see. We can't wait. This season’s abundant crop of sandals means you can reveal as little or as much skin as you like. From front row-ready styles to chic trekking sandals, here are the shoes to know about.

Photos / Getty images, Supplied

THE ELEVATED JANDAL

Last seen still covered in sand at the bottom of your suitcase, beach jandals are perhaps the most surprising sandal trend to emerge. Initiated by the ubiquity of rubber flip-flops on the feet of editors attending Copenhagen Fashion Week, Havaianas, at $40 a pair, will lend some budget flair to your holiday wardrobe. For the city, switch rubber for leather (real or faux) and opt for classic black, tan or natural. For an evening jandal, try Camilla & Marc's Harper mules $599, which come in smooth brown leather and are the perfect pairing with a summer dress.

Photos / Supplied

THE REFINED CLOG

This summer's wild card, the clog provides a pleasing element of chunk to wispy silk frocks and lends your look a folksy summer-ready air. Swedish Hasbeens $250, are a go-to brand. Handmade in Stockholm from vegetable-dyed leather, their style and comfort-factor are unrivalled, plus they wear well. Team now with prairie dresses and broderie anglaise blouses and when next season's mood for all things 70s pervades, wear with a pair of kick-flare jeans and a silk shirt.

THE FASHION BIRKENSTOCK

Chiming in with the current sartorial mood for low-key luxe (see also raffia and linen) the classic Arizona two-strap Birk has been elevated to covetable new heights thanks to a slew of stylish collaborations. Currently on Matchesfashion.com, the Il Dolce Far Niente collection is the go-to for those in the fashion know. At $519 plus, they're pricey, but in offering cocktail-ready footwear with the comfort factor of a hotel slipper one could argue they're well worth it. Original styles in patent, metallic leather or suede will also cut the mustard and, at a more democratic $160, means money left over for a round of martinis.

Photos / Supplied

THE HAUTE TREKKER

Trekking sandals have been propelled from nature trail to sartorial hit. Characterised by a thick foam sole and Velcro straps, the magic of trekking sandals lies in their "so bad it's good" appeal. Arizona Love's Trekky bandana-print sandals, $288, from Shopbop, have proved a hit, as have Suicoke's positively orthopaedic-looking Velcro sandals. Teva offers a platform version of the sandal, $106, from The Iconic. While the comfort-factor can’t be denied, wearing with a feminine outfit is required — try an ankle-grazing frock or wide cropped trousers and silky blouse.

Photos / Supplied

THE BARELY THERE SANDAL

For those who don't mind flashing a lot of foot, this summer's "naked" sandals are ones to try. Think spaghetti-fine straps, wafer-thin mules and if in elevated versions, then with pin-thin heels. Sound comfy? Hardly, but these shoes aren't made for walking. Leading the skimpy sandal charge is A.Emery with the Lola sandal, $149, from Sisters & Co, and Mi Piaci's Komey sandal $240, both of which have squared-off toes.

Photos / Supplied

THE NEW GLADIATOR

A fixture of the early noughties boho uniform, the gladiator sandal has made a comeback. Gone is the knee-high lattice and studded embellishment, this season's strappy flat is a chic proposition thanks to a more minimal approach. Almost balletic in tone, Alighieri's zig-zag flats ($436 from Net-a-porter.com) come with satin ribbon laces, which criss-cross over the foot and tie elegantly at the ankle. Witchery's black suede lattice and lacing cage boot appears far more premium than its under-$200 price tag would suggest. If you’re short in the leg, choose styles that lace low on the ankle in tans and natural shades.