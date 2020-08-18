Professional & Transeasonal Looks For Every Moment

These pieces are sure to boost productivity no matter what alert level you're in

By Dan Ahwa
Paloma Wool top, $279, from Blackbox Boutique. Wynn Hamlyn vest POA. Model / Roxie Mohebbi from N Model Management. Photo / Lula Cucchiara.
Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020

Smart clothes for whatever life might throw your way. Here nurse, actor and model Roxie Mohebbi ties up a few loose ends at the office before lockdown part two in a wardrobe of fresh new-season updates that seamlessly transition from work to home.

Copy That
Back up your plan of action with elegant layers includng a stylish vest, perfect in changeable climates, and a playful tie. Dries Van Noten shirt, $360, from Scotties. Cos vest $140. Mina blazer $480. Vintage tie, $15, from Go Jo Recycled Clothing.

Extra! Extra!
Keep up with developing news in a suitably irreverent dress to help keep your spirits up, like this playful day-dress.  Maison Scotch dress, $485, from Smith & Caughey’s. Cos boots $399. Sony noise-cancelling headphones, $400, from Harvey Norman.

Phone a friend
There's nothing like a throw-on blazer to make you feel prepared. This relaxed number from local label Mina is just right for last-minute virtual meetings. Mina blazer $480. Camilla & Marc top $420. Ann Demeulemeester trousers, $690, from Scotties.

Key Lime
A softly tailored blazer with a print shirt makes a smart impact for video conference calls. Jane Daniels blazer $829. Kowtow shirt $199. Kate Sylvester trousers $429.

Board Report
Last minute re-scheduling in the perfect office/weekend dress from Karen Walker $795. For a nod to the 70s, just add knee-high boots. Jerome Dreyfuss boots, $990, from Scarpa.

Photographer: Lula Cucchiara
Fashion director: Dan Ahwa
Photographer's assistant: Terrease McComb.
Model: Roxie Mohebbi from N Model Management.
Makeup: Kiekie Stanners for M.A.C Cosmetics.
Hair: Sophy Phillips at Common People using Oway.

STOCKISTS: Blackboxboutique.com; Camillaandmarc.com; Cos 021 342 391; Gojorecycledstore.co.nz; Harveynorman.co.nz; janedaniels.co.nz; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.co.nz; Kowtowclothing.com; Minaforher.com; Scarpa.co.nz; Scottiesboutique.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

 

