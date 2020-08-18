Professional & Transeasonal Looks For Every Moment
These pieces are sure to boost productivity no matter what alert level you're in
Smart clothes for whatever life might throw your way. Here nurse, actor and model Roxie Mohebbi ties up a few loose ends at the office before lockdown part two in a wardrobe of fresh new-season updates that seamlessly transition from work to home.
Copy That
Back up your plan of action with elegant layers includng a stylish vest, perfect in changeable climates, and a playful tie. Dries Van Noten shirt, $360, from Scotties. Cos vest $140. Mina blazer $480. Vintage tie, $15, from Go Jo Recycled Clothing.
Extra! Extra!
Keep up with developing news in a suitably irreverent dress to help keep your spirits up, like this playful day-dress. Maison Scotch dress, $485, from Smith & Caughey’s. Cos boots $399. Sony noise-cancelling headphones, $400, from Harvey Norman.
Phone a friend
There's nothing like a throw-on blazer to make you feel prepared. This relaxed number from local label Mina is just right for last-minute virtual meetings. Mina blazer $480. Camilla & Marc top $420. Ann Demeulemeester trousers, $690, from Scotties.
Key Lime
A softly tailored blazer with a print shirt makes a smart impact for video conference calls. Jane Daniels blazer $829. Kowtow shirt $199. Kate Sylvester trousers $429.
Board Report
Last minute re-scheduling in the perfect office/weekend dress from Karen Walker $795. For a nod to the 70s, just add knee-high boots. Jerome Dreyfuss boots, $990, from Scarpa.
Photographer: Lula Cucchiara
Fashion director: Dan Ahwa
Photographer's assistant: Terrease McComb.
Model: Roxie Mohebbi from N Model Management.
Makeup: Kiekie Stanners for M.A.C Cosmetics.
Hair: Sophy Phillips at Common People using Oway.
STOCKISTS: Blackboxboutique.com; Camillaandmarc.com; Cos 021 342 391; Gojorecycledstore.co.nz; Harveynorman.co.nz; janedaniels.co.nz; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.co.nz; Kowtowclothing.com; Minaforher.com; Scarpa.co.nz; Scottiesboutique.co.nz; Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.