Indulge in romantic 'cottagecore' dressing for a simple, effortless summer. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cottagecore Inspires Dreamy Summer Holiday Dressing

Medhika Priya Singhal heads to the heavenly homestead of Kauaroa Bay Estate on Waiheke Island for much-needed respite

By Babiche Martens, Annabel Dickson
Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020

Summer bliss (main image)
Olivia shirt $169. Mina dress $450. Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes, $799 from Black Box Boutique.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Elegant slumber
From waking up to tui and doves nesting in nearby trees to hearing the lapping water, the slice of paradise Kauaroa Bay homestead will take your breath away.

Rixo shirt, $325 from Muse Boutique. Wixii skirt $245. Vintage bag, $39 from Go Jo Recycled Store. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $369.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Food for thought
Stop on the way to the estate and pick up some of the island's fresh produce for an opportunity to enjoy the grounds at your own leisure.

Vintage dress, $112 from Waves Vintage. Eugenia Kim hat, $595 from Muse Boutique. Vintage blanket, $45 from Crushes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Wuthering heights
Molly Perkinsons dress $300. Karen Walker scarf $145. Loq shoes, $579 from Black Box Boutique. Karen Walker necklace $1729. Jasmin Sparrow bracelet $479 (worn throughout). Crushes earrings $30.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Open home
London-based New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead's sharp take on denim is perfect for gentle strolls around the homestead before cocktail hour on the terrace as the sun sets.

Rixo shirt, $395 from Muse boutique. Emilia Wickstead dress, $2770 from Simon James Concept Store. Mi Piaci Shoes $250. Jessica McCormack earrings, $8050 from Simon James Concept Store. Karen Walker ring $1269. Taken by Storm ring $1930.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fun & games
There's plenty to do off-duty at Kauaroa with a sprawling tennis court, swimming pool, outdoor fire and even a woodfire pizza stove.

Ciao Lucia shirt, $465 from Black Box Boutique. Aje shorts $295. St Agni shoes, $325 from Muse Boutique. Flash Jewellery necklace, $279 from Black Box Boutique. Jessica McCormack earrings, $8050 from Simon James Concept Store. Jasmin Sparrow bracelet $479.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Comfort & joy
The wood interiors of Kauaroa have a comforting ambience any time of day.

Wixii shirt $225. Elle & Riley briefs $198. Crushes earrings $30. Flash Jewellery necklace, $279 from Black Box Boutique. Jasmin Sparrow bracelet $479.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Home & away
Runaway Bicycle dress, $510 from Wallace Rose. Jasmin Sparrow bracelet $479. Karen Walker ring $1269.

With thanks to Stay Waiheke and Kauaroa Bay Estate. To make a booking at the stunning Kauaroa Estate, visit Staywaiheke.com.

Photographer / Babiche Martens.

Stylist / Annabel Dickson.

Model / Medhika Priya Singhal from 62 Models.

Hair and makeup / Sophy Phillips from Common People.

Location / Kauaroa Bay Estate. Staywaiheke.com

STOCKISTS: Ajeworld.co.nz; Blackboxboutique.com; Crushes.co.nz; Elleandriley.com; Gojorecycledstore.co.nz; Jasminsparrow.com; Karenwalker.com; Mipiaci.co.nzMollyperkinsons.com; Museboutique.co.nz; Olivianz.com; Simonjames.co.nz; Takenbystorm.co.nz; Wallacerose.co.nz; Wavesvintage.comWixii.co.nz.

 

 

 

 

