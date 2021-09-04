Small Businesses To Shop & Support During Lockdown

Make your home deliveries a little more exciting with these great locally owned brands

By Annabel Dickson
Naaytu's beautifully curated collection of homeware pieces. / Photo / supplied.
Sunday Sept. 5, 2021

Naaytu Concept Store

A dream that originated in the very first nationwide lockdown brought this brand to life. The pair started out making an array of unique candle designs hand-poured in their Mt Eden home. Now the site has included a curated display of other small businesses, including rainbow mugs handmade by Te Awamutu-based ceramic artist Claire Tane and a selection of other glass and ceramic vases and coasters.

Havilah

The Wellington-based concept store offers up a selection of colourful and bold ethical goods alongside their namesake label, which is sustainably made in the capital city. This store is a must on your radar for that one and only treasure.

Dandie Store

Having just celebrated their one-year anniversary, the Mount Maunganui-based shop is a must-know. An oasis of joyful items and designs, filled with carefully curated pieces such as homeware brand Sitting Pretty and vintage finds to hand-knitted children's clothing and ethically made women's brands such as Florence Eugenie, Molly Perkinsons and Beach Knickers.

READ: Karangahape Rd's New Creative Class 

Riverside Reloved

Get your vintage shopping fix in lockdown with this Instagram treasure trove curation of beautiful second-hand/vintage finds such as Murano glass vases, Crown Lynn plates, quirky glasses and more. Sitting amongst the selection are handmade pillows, designed and hand-knitted the mother-daughter duo.

Hej Hej

Lover of linen? With spring on the Horizen look no further than Hej Hej’s stunning collection of spring/summer-ready linen pieces for men and women. A beautiful display of dresses, skirts and shirts to suit all.

Wixii

Nestled in the heart of Ponsonby Central is natural fibre advocates Wixii. Think linen and a cashmere-cotton mix all worked into modern and effortless designs. A small selection of considered vintage pieces are also on display.

READ: The Local Fashion Brands Making Face Masks

Oosterom

Made-to-order brand Oosterom is based in Auckland and draws inspiration from designer Nicole's Oma, Pietje van Oosterom. All pieces are made locally with the goal to create considered clothing and tread lightly on the planet, andare  intended to be cherished for years.

Talia Design Jewellery

Inspired by organic designs, Talia Brown, founder of Talia Design Jewellery, utilises sterling silver and copper to form her jewels that are inspired by her dual identity of Samoan-Pakeha and her children's Maori heritage.

Joss Hong Jewellery

Drawing inspiration from her surroundings in Muriwai Beach, Joss's handcrafted pieces features natural materials such as pounamu and bone. Each collection has a story and is carefully considered.

Sustainable Scrunch

Looking for a cute accessory but also want to help the planet? Sustainable Scrunch is doing just that. Handmade in Nelson by designer Charlotte, scrunchies and face masks are made from end-of-line natural fibre fabric leftover by designer brands. For each scrunchie sold, the brand will plant one tree in an area of need.

Aich

Consciously created clothes for your wee one right here in Aotearoa. Aich is a children's clothing brand with a committed focus on New Zealand-made, inclusive and easy-wearing essentials for kids while adhering to sustainable practices.

Jiho Store

A curated selection of beautiful items hand-picked by Jiho Yun. Amongst these cool and pretty pieces are colourful candles, creative works of art and quirky socks, to name a few. 

Public Record

Representing both New Zealand and international makers who create work using raw materials and authentic techniques. A stunning display of homeware, artwork and collector's items in Ponsonby, Auckland. 

