Viva Talks Podcast: What Is It Really Like To Be A Model? An Inside Look At NZ's Modelling Industry

Viva's creative director Dan Ahwa meets with models Ngahuia Williams, Kizzie Amoore, Michael Whittaker and Rosie Herdman to discuss the state of the New Zealand modelling industry — the good, the bad and what issues need to be addressed in order for the industry to implement a change in attitude and policy for the next generation.

Listen to "Episode 6: What Is It Really Like To Be A Model? An Inside Look At NZ's Modelling Industry" on Spreaker.

