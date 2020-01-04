Viva Talks Podcast: What Is It Really Like To Be A Model? An Inside Look At NZ's Modelling Industry
Four notable models discuss the good, the bad and the issues facing the modelling industry
Sunday Jan. 5, 2020
Viva's creative director Dan Ahwa meets with models Ngahuia Williams, Kizzie Amoore, Michael Whittaker and Rosie Herdman to discuss the state of the New Zealand modelling industry — the good, the bad and what issues need to be addressed in order for the industry to implement a change in attitude and policy for the next generation.
