(Clockwise from left) Dan Ahwa, Kizzie Amoore, Michael Whittaker, Rosie Herdman and Ngahuia Williams. Photo / Supplied

Viva Talks Podcast: What Is It Really Like To Be A Model? An Inside Look At NZ's Modelling Industry

Four notable models discuss the good, the bad and the issues facing the modelling industry

By Dan Ahwa
Sunday Jan. 5, 2020

Viva's creative director Dan Ahwa meets with models Ngahuia Williams, Kizzie Amoore, Michael Whittaker and Rosie Herdman to discuss the state of the New Zealand modelling industry — the good, the bad and what issues need to be addressed in order for the industry to implement a change in attitude and policy for the next generation.

Listen to "Episode 6: What Is It Really Like To Be A Model? An Inside Look At NZ's Modelling Industry" on Spreaker.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Viva Talks Podcast: Dan Ahwa & Doris de Pont On Aotearoa Style

We chat with Viva creative director Dan Ahwa and former designer Doris de Pont — the founder of the NZ Fashion Museum — about ...

Viva Talks: Podcast With Documentary Film-Maker Pietra Brettkelly

Ahead of the New Zealand International Film Festival, Pietra talks to Rosie Herdman about her latest film Yellow is Forbidden

Viva Talks: Podcast with Karen Walker and David Hedley

We talk to Karen Walker and book publisher David Hedley about their favourite books and an exciting new collaboration
Listen to "Episode 6: What Is It Really Like To Be A Model? An Inside Look At NZ's Modelling Industry" on Spreaker.

More Fashion / Features & Profiles

Viva Talks Podcast: What Is It Really Like To Be A Model?

Top Choreographer Parris Goebel Receives Queen's New Year Honour

Beach Goth: What To Wear In Summer If Your Favourite Colour Is Black

Top Photographer Derek Henderson Shares His Summer Memories

9 Golden Rules To Follow When Shopping For Sunglasses This Summer

Watch The Stylish Director's Cut Of 'When I Get Home' By Solange

Enter Holiday Mode With Outfits For Every Summer Occasion

Why A Slip Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential At Any Age

How Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran Dressed The Cast Of Little Women

11 Style Takeaways From The Fashion Awards 2019
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter