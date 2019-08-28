Westfield Newmarket Opens Today & We Have All The Details

It’s the moment some of us have been waiting for. Spectre Group’s $790 million flagship Westfield Newmarket opens to the public today (Thursday 29 August), on the site of the old 277 shopping centre on Broadway.

The ‘living centre’ is opening to the public in stages, with the first 40 stores open for business, including a new Farmers and New Zealand’s first Coco Republic. Also opening this week is Kathmandu, Rebel Sport, Under Armour, Chemist Warehouse, Beauty & Beyond, Dangerfield, Bras N things and EB Games.

The rest of the development will open in stages, with a completion date this side of Christmas. The final product will feature 200 stores over five levels and include a Countdown and gourmet food market, an Event Cinema, a rooftop dining precinct (expected to open in the coming weeks — more on that later) and Auckland’s first David Jones department store.

After a two-year-long redevelopment of the Broadway site, Farmers says its Newmarket flagship is the most impressive store yet. Spread across two levels and 7000sqm2 of retail space, it’s one of the largest Farmers in New Zealand and features new concept layout spaces for beauty, fashion and home.

Beauty lovers will appreciate new counters from Dermalogica, Kiehl’s and Jo Malone, plus K-beauty favourite, Tony Moly. There is a dedicated natural skincare section housing Ethique, Snowberry and Trilogy and a men’s grooming section.The beauty department features ‘play bars’ with mirrored benches and seating, where customers are encouraged to try on products before they buy.

Skincare junkies will be excited to learn The Ordinary is launching its first retail counter in New Zealand in the Farmer’s beauty department, providing “clinical formulations with integrity”. Clearly labelled products containing ingredients with a track record such as retinols, hyaluronic acids and antioxidants, include the likes of serums in declared strengths.

Westfield Newmarket also houses New Zealand’s first Coco Republic, an Australian retailer offering mid-market homeware and furniture. Country manager Jordan Quill says the range is “timeless” rather than trends-driven and there’s staff on hand to provide customers with interior design expertise, rather than simply selling products. She hopes the adjoining cafe L’Americano Espresso Bar will encourage customers to linger over coffee and wine and take their time in-store.

As well as fashion, beauty and homeware. Westfield Newmarket has an impressive rooftop dining precinct. Auckland restaurateur Nic Watt, of Masu, and chef Darren Johnson will open Peruvian-style eatery Inca soon. Inca will join 10 restaurants in the centre’s rooftop dining, lifestyle and entertainment precinct, Rooftop on Broadway, including White + Wong’s and its Sardine Cocktail Bar, and Something & Social.

Regional Centre Experience Manager, Paul Gardner says the views from the fourth and fifth-floor dining area are stunning, spanning to west Auckland and down to the harbour. “We absolutely believe this will be a place for Aucklanders to come and enjoy. A place to enjoy each other’s company, a place to socialise and also a place for Auckland to play. Auckland deserves this,” he says.

Plans are afoot for a market-style fresh food area. Anchored by Countdown the precinct will feature an array of speciality stores including fresh produce and cafes, plus gift and boutique offerings.

Westfield’s spring campaign ‘Revival’. Photos / Supplied

Looking ahead to spring

Also noteworthy is Westfield’s spring campaign ‘Revival’, which draws on the rise of retro, throwing it back to trends from the 80s, 90s and noughties, inspired by both local and international retailers. Westfield has produced a music video to showcase the retro inspired seasonal trends featuring a cast of talented dancers from a broad range of backgrounds, ages and gender identities.

Among the cast is New Zealand-born Fetu Taku, a fierce trans woman, who showcases the voguing phenomenon, the 80’s modern house dance synonymous with the LGBTQI community.