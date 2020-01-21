What To Wear To The Office In 2020: Viva's Polished Wardrobe Picks

Emily wears E. Von Dadelszen dress $4890 and coat $7290. Witchery shoes $180 and bracelet $65. Marc Jacobs bag, $1169, from Workshop. Photo / Babiche Martens

So you’re gradually shaking off the lazy days of sleeping in and can no longer walk around in togs all day. It’s business time, and while temperatures are still in the 20s, designers and retailers are slowly preparing to stock their racks and shelves for the first deliveries of autumn already, the perfect excuse to dive into some thoughtful wardrobe options for the working year ahead.

READ: 20 Career Tips To Help You Get Ahead In 2020

Take heed of quality textiles and pieces that can segue easily into next season and beyond — and, more importantly, look after your clothes. While the following outfits offer ideas for injecting some personality into a professional wardrobe through print, texture and colour, the ultimate way to look confident under pressure is when you’re wearing polished accessories and freshly pressed separates that have been tailored to fit you to perfection.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Paradigm Shift

A dress and a blazer is a fail-safe formula for dressing with personality — but ditch the body-conscious, cookie-cutter corporate number for something fluid and free. Matching a dress with a tailored jacket is a winning combination that provides versatility around the clock.

Christian Wijnants dress, $1140, from Scotties Boutique. Georgia Alice blazer $1199. Kate Sylvester shoes $499. Homage Online vintage brooch $189. Deadly Ponies bag $779 (available for pre-order). Meadowlark 9ct gold signet rings, from $1019 (available for pre-order).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Going Forward

The working week can be unpredictable, so invest in smart outwear that gently toes the line between smart and casual, leaving you prepared for whatever life (and the weather) might throw your way.

Caitlin Crisp trench $750. E. von Dadelszen shirt $1190 (available for pre-order). Dries Van Noten trousers, $739, from Scotties (available for pre-order). Witchery bracelet $65. Meadowlark pearl drop earrings from $1029 (available for pre-order).

Photo / Babiche Martens

On Call

A dramatic blouse is another easy trick to segue from office to after-five functions without much effort. Opt for special fabrics that can be worn with every-day suiting and functional textiles for the perfect contrast.

Twenty-Seven Names top $520. Kate Sylvester skirt $449 (available for pre-order). Deadly Ponies belt $209. Karen Walker bracelet $1599 (available for pre-order). Meadowlark 9ct gold signet rings, from $1019 (available for pre-order).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Executive Realness

If your style tends to err on the side of simplicity, have fun with confidence-boosting accessories that make an impact.

Isabel Marant top, $3698, from Workshop. Shjark trousers $399. Deadly Ponies belt $209. Karen Walker sunglasses $369. Witchery necklace $110 and bracelet $65. Vintage earrings, $329, from Love & Object (available for pre-order).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Top Line Ideas

Leather and leopard print together might conjure visions of some terrible 80s costume party but on otherwise prim separates, the combination can make for a surprisingly chic look.

Witchery top $150. Shjark trousers $359 (available for pre-order). Georgia Alice blazer $1599. Vintage earrings, $929, from Love & Object. Karen Walker bag $485. Christian Dior vintage scarf, $489, from Love & Object (available for pre-order). Witchery shoes $180 and bracelet $65.

Model / Emily Beach at Vanity Walk. Hair & Makeup / Louise Rae using Bobbi Brown. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson.

Stockists: Caitlincrisp.com; Dadelszen.com; Deadlyponies.com; Georgiaalice.com; Homageonline.co.nz; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.co.nz; Loveandobject.com; Meadowlark.co.nz; Scottiesboutique.co.nz; Shjark.com; Twentysevennames.co.nz; Witchery.co.nz; Workshop.co.nz.