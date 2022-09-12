What We're Adding To Cart This Spring

Put some pep — and a persimmon-coloured handbag — in your step

Mina's Isla dress. Photo / Supplied
Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022

Things are fresher, floral, springy. As we move into blossom days, here's what's putting a little lightness in our step, from a persimmon-coloured handbag to open-toed clogs to pair with a bouquet of tulips.

Mina Isla dress
"When it comes to spring/summer dressing, I look for fuss-free pieces that can seamlessly slot into my wardrobe. Mina's new collection is a breath of fresh air and simple dresses like this one are the best throw-on-and-go option. I love the vibrant leafy green colour, and it also comes in a groovy tartan check. I can take this dress from day to night by pairing it with a chunky boot while the temperature is still cool, or a kitten heel in the evening." $395, from Minaforher.com — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Paris Georgia SJP long slip
"This spring, sign me up for something slinky. I want a dress that falls in a long embrace in what can only evoke a sexy insouciance: a dress that's precious and fluid, with an "I go to dinner parties" glamour. Paris Georgia's SJP slip has a double-layered bust (important) and a floor-length (important, too, if less for practicality than for sauntering). It'll be well accessorised with sneakers or heels, and that coming warmth in the air." $640, from Parisgeorgia.com  Julia Gessler, digital editor

Lucy in the Sky Paloma clogs
"Gruntier than an espadrille, more nostalgic than a mule, the open-toed clog is the shoe I’m keen to spring into warmer weather with (while riding my fantasy Amsterdam e-bike to a riverside picnic with a basket full of tulips). The Paloma clog by Uruguay’s Lucy in the Sky would complement virtually anything in my wardrobe, from wide-legged jeans to a floaty dress. They also remind me of my first clogs, a brown suede pair bought in 1990, which at the time reminded my mum of her first pair, bought in the 70s… and the cycle continues." $650, from Knuefermann.co.nz — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer 

Twenty-seven Names Lydia vest
"This playful vest is a bolt of uplifting colour, and is perfect for transeasonal layering over long-sleeved tops or T-shirts. It also works over long plain dresses or jeans on the weekend — a spring staple." $390, from Twentysevennames.co.nz  Amanda Linnell, editor

Georgia Jay Little Ombra bag
"I have three weddings in the pipeline this summer and while I have no idea what I'll be wearing yet, I know this persimmon-coloured Little Ombra bag by Georgia Jay will go with anything and everything. I'm a handbag fanatic and I absolutely do not need another one, but I know in my heart that this would be a piece I would cherish forever." $490, from Georgiajay.comLucy Slight, beauty editor

Reliquia Jewellery Lorca earrings
"The days are getting warmer and breezy up-dos are making their way back into my routine, meaning I'm in need of some earrings. These gold earrings will be perfect for dressing up a simple look, and the carved shell design reminds me of the mother of pearl brooches my nana wears." $165, from Superette.co.nz  Eva Wilson, intern

Dries Van Noten five-pocket shorts
"I love a good pair of shorts, and these Dries Van Noten five-pocket denim pair are currently sitting in my cart. I like the idea of them being slightly longer than what I'd normally wear over spring/summer, like a cross between a crisp pair of Bermuda shorts and a casual board short for the beach. They look like they work just as well with a sock and shoe situation as they do with a pair of smart sandals. I'd love to try wear these with a blazer and a T-shirt maybe. We'll see." Approx. $580, from Ssense.com Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Bronwyn Stevie mules
"I'm eyeing up these Stevie mules in Tangerine from New Zealand footwear brand Bronwyn and thinking they'd be a great dose of fun colour with a multitude of outfits - like jeans and a white shirt. I hardly wear heels anymore but these feel like a nice in-between height, ideal for the office, or a night out." $380, from Bronwynfootwear.co.nz — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Gimaguas dress
"Tie-dye merino mini-dress? Sounds versatile. And, to be honest, I feel aesthetically unhinged right now, so this garment is probably worth a shot. I'd wear this buzzy little frock during spring — with socks, loafers (or boots) and a big shirt — and, of course, summer (on holiday in Vanuatu)." Approx. $230, from Gimaguas.com — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

The Viva Team's Favourite White T-Shirts

Our tried-and-trues — they're basic in the best way

The 9 Beauty Products Viva Editors Use To The Very Last Drop

Some products are fleeting, but this face lotion is forever

The Viva Team's Most Favourite Jeans

Build your essential wardrobe with denim you'll never want to retire

10 Simple Ways To Boost Your Wardrobe, Modelled By The Viva Team

Trends come and go, but these seasonal style additions remain steadfast and true

MUST READ

More Fashion

Freshly Squeezed: The Bold, Zesty Season Is Here

Keva Rands' Languid Linen Designs Are Made For Everyone

From Lizzo To Zendaya, These Were The Coolest Looks At The Emmy Awards 2022

What We're Adding To Cart This Spring

Give Your Legs Some Air-Time With These 12 Pairs Of Relaxed Trousers

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, Starring Natasha Lyonne, Florence Pugh & More

Get Your Greens With Mi Piaci & Kate Sylvester's New Footwear Collection

How Edward Enninful Made Himself Seen

Beyonce Dazzles In Tiffany & Co. 'Lose Yourself In Love' Campaign
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter